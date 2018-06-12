Alyssa Milano Sits Poolside in Rare Bikini Snap

Alyssa Milano made a rare appearance on Instagram on Tuesday, posing poolside in a bikini.

Milano typically keeps it very professional on social media, and while she was wearing a bathing suit in her Tuesday post, it was no exception. She used her moment in the sun to recommend a much-needed summertime product to her followers.

“This is not a paid ad, just a recommendation,” she wrote. “I wanted to share that I tried @docblocksun sunscreen and I’m slightly obsessed.”

The picture showed Milano looking serene beside two bottles of the sunscreen, standing neatly on their ends. Milano wore a string bikini top with high-waisted, striped bottoms. She also had on a pair oc chic sunglasses that gave her a smiley appearance.

The actress’s other posts have had a decidedly more political bent to them these days, focusing on activism in causes like the Me Too movement and the fight for gun law reform.

Several hours after her calm, poolside selfie, Milano was at a National Die In event in Los Angeles, seeking tighter legislation on assault weapons and commemorating the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida in 2016.

“Today, we honored the people murdered in the #Pulse massacre with action,” she wrote. “Thank you, #NationalDieInLA students for allowing me to be with you as an ally.”

In addition to gun violence prevention, Milano is committed to the advancement of women through effors like the Me Too movement. Her profile picture on Instagram even featurs her own face with the words “Me Too” superimposed over it as if in a search bar.

However, not all feminists feel that Milano’s support is genuine, including her former Charmed co-star Rose McGowan. McGowan railed against Milano in an interview on Nightline back in January.

“I don’t like her,” McGowan said coldly of her former co-star. When asked why, she added: “‘Cause I think she’s a lie.”

McGowan’s main source of contention was that Milano’s husband, Dave Bugliari, is an agent currently working at CAA. McGowan felt that this proved that Milano’s Time’s Up campaign was just a publicity stunt.

“Do the math,” McGowan said. “Who’s behind Time’s Up? CAA. Where do they meet? CAA? Who needs good PR? CAA. Who are part of the pimp problem? CAA.”

At the time, Milano responded in a statement published by Page Six.

“I am and always have been completely supportive of Rose and admire her bravery in speaking about her experiences,” Milano said. “Everyone is entitled to their own opinions and perspectives, and I cannot speak to anyone else’s motivations. My goal throughout the past few months with both #MeToo and the Time’s Up movement has been to use my platform to give others a voice so we can all work together to stamp out sexual harassment and sexual assault.”

Still, Milano’s instagram continues to show numerous speaking engagements and public appearanaces in support of feminist causes.