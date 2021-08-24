Alyssa Milano Gives Sad Update on Uncle Following 'Horrifying' Car Crash

✖

Alyssa Milano's uncle Mitch Carp remains hospitalized "on life support" after he suffered a heart attack while driving on a Los Angeles freeway last week. Milano provided an update on her uncle's health in a Monday TikTok video. The Charmed alum, 48, explained that Carp had been driving her to a doctor’s appointment because she was experiencing ringing in her ears, a long-term effect from COVID-19, when he fell unconscious and suffered a heart attack, which resulted in a car crash.

Describing the Aug. 17 events as "some of the most horrifying moments of my life," Milano revealed that her uncle "is still in and out of consciousness" and "is on life support" at UCLA Medical Center. Milano said that her brother recently visited Carp in the hospital and "played him some ‘oldies’ and his whole body started moving, so he really loved that." She went on to explain that Carp has "a long road ahead of him" as she offered further details on his condition and the complications he is facing.

"The nurses at the UCLA Medical Center and the doctors are taking such incredible care of Uncle Mitch, but he's got a long road ahead of him," she said. "He spiked a fever last night of 103, so we think that there is an infection that he is also beating throughout all of this. But he is a fighter, Uncle Mitch is a fighter, and the doctors say that every day is a miracle that he still hangs on."

In the video, Milano also thanked the "incredible good Samaritans" who aided her and her uncle in the moments immediately after the crash before first responders arrived on the scene. She ended the clip by encouraging her fans to get trained in CPR, stating, "You could be called upon to save a life at some point, and it's really, really valuable to know how to do that."

According to a report from the California Highway Patrol, Milano and her uncle had been traveling south in the #2 lane of the 405 in a 2020 Ford Edge SUV when Carp "started to have an unknown medical issue (possible heart attack)" and became unconscious. The vehicle drifted into another lane and struck a Black SUV. Milano managed to "bring the Ford to a stop in between the #1 and #2 lane…with the assistance of a good Samaritan." Once the vehicle stopped, she immediately began to perform CPR on her uncle until first responders arrived. Carp was transported via ambulance to a hospital. Milano was not injured in the incident. The actress later confirmed the incident on social media, writing, "My family suffered a terrifying and traumatic event." She said her uncle "suffered a serious heart attack, resulting in a car crash."