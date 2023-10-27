Katie Couric Gives Health Update Following Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Katie Couric has offered fans a health update on how she's doing since her breast cancer diagnosis last year. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight while attending the Project ALS 25th Anniversary gala celebration on Thursday, Couric shared, "I am really fortunate, and I am a walking example of how important early detection is." She added, "There are a lot of people out there who I know are dealing with breast, cancer and they're really in a lot of pain, or they're suffering, they're anxious or worried, and my heart goes out to those people."

Couric also said that she "was extremely fortunate that my cancer was detected at a very early stage, when it's the most treatable." She went on to say, "And that is why I'm the screen queen. I have always said you have to get screened for all kinds of cancer -- including colon cancer. Because that's when you can you can put it in your rear view mirror." The beloved journalist then said with a smile, "So, I'm feeling really, really well."

The former TODAY show host first shared the news of her cancer diagnosis on Instagram in 2022. Couric shared a photo of her sitting in a hospital, wearing a mask and white robe, captioning the image, "Every two minutes, a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States. On June 21st, I became one of them." She then added, "As we approach #BreastCancerAwarenessMonth, I wanted to share my personal story with you all and encourage you to get screened and understand that you may fall into a category of women who needs more than a mammogram. Head to the link in my bio or katiecouric.com to read my essay."

Over at her Katie Couric Media website, the 65-year-old shared that it was her gynecologist who first urged her to get a new breast exam this year, as she'd not had one since 2020. In the early summer, she went to see a doctor and they discovered something concerning. "Your biopsy came back. It's cancer. You're going to be fine but we need to make a plan," the doctor explained. Sharing how she first took the news, Couric writes, "I felt sick and the room started to spin. I was in the middle of an open office, so I walked to a corner and spoke quietly, my mouth unable to keep up with the questions swirling in my head."

In July 2022, Couric underwent surgery to have the cancerous tumor removed. The surgery was a success, and doctors also discovered that the cancer had not spread to her lymph nodes. A few months later, she completed her first round of radiation therapy.