Alyssa Milano isn't celebrating after news broke Friday that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump has tested positive for the coronavirus. The actress, who has long been a vocal critic of the president, took to Twitter soon after the White House announcement to say she "wouldn’t wish this virus on my worst enemy" and encourage her followers to wear a mask.

Milano then identified herself as someone who did contract COVID-19 and is still suffering from a constellation of symptoms known commonly as post-COVID syndrome, which often involves long-lasting fatigue, muscle and body aches, and difficulty concentrating or focusing.

As someone who has had #COVID19 and still suffers from post-covid syndrome, I can honestly say with all that I am that I wouldn’t wish this virus on my worst enemy. Please wear a mask. ❤️ — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 2, 2020

MIlano's replies were filled with people who didn't feel similarly. "As someone who has had it and tested positive a second time i truly do wish this on him," one person replied. "Maybe now he will see just how serious this disease is" Another added, "Me neither, but the Karma Cafe serves everybody!!" while a third chimed in, "Sorry i couldn’t be happier that he has it. Call me whatever but he was long overdue..."

Early Friday morning, the president tweeted, "Tonight, [First Lady Melania] and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!" The first lady also tweeted the news, writing, "As too many Americans have done this year, [the President] & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together." The Trumps' positive COVID-19 tests come months into the global coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans. Trump is the oldest world leader to have contracted the virus at 74 years old.

Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence tested negative for coronavirus Friday morning, according to White House spokesperson Devin O'Malley, who tweeted the vice president is routinely tested "every day" for COVID-19 and "remains in good health" while wishing the Trumps "well in their recovery." Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden also tweeted his well-wishes towards his opponent, writing, "Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family."