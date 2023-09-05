'High School Musical' Star Sued Over Car Crash

High School Musical alum Ashely Tisdale is facing a lawsuit over a car crash that happened last year. Tisdale is being taken to court by a woman named Lina Gonzales, who claims in legal documents obtained by TMZ that she suffered "severe injuries," racked up $140,000 in medical expenses, and also suffered loss of love and protection as a result of the crash, which occurred on Hollywood Boulevard in September 2022.

According to Gonzalez, per the legal documents, the accident occurred as she was driving on Hollywood Boulevard. Gonzalez claims that as she was waiting to turn left in the left turn lane, the former Disney Channel star changed lanes and collided with her vehicle. Although Tisdale's representative told TMZ that the two exchanged information and went on their way, Gonzalez's attorney, Michael R. Parker, alleged that Tisdale "made a big fuss about the situation and even allegedly called her names." The actress' rep denied those claims, telling TMZ that "there was no aggressiveness or words exchanged" following the accident.

Gonzalez is suing Tisdale for damages. She claims that she suffered wage loss, medical expenses and loss of love and protection as a result of the accident. According to her attorney, she suffered severe neck and back injuries in the accident and is facing approximately $140,000 in medical expenses. Parker said his client elected to file a lawsuit against Tisdale after demanded $600,000 but the ask was rejected.

The lawsuit comes four years after Tisdale was involved in another publicized accident. Back in 2019, the actress accused filmmaker Kevin Smith of damaging her car in a minor accident and then driving off. At the time, the two were living in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood, with Tisdale calling Smith out publicly on Twitter, now X, writing, "Thanks @ThatKevinSmith for scratching my mirror on my car and not stopping. Classy move neighbor!" Smith later responded with an apology, writing, "Apologies – I drive like Cruella de Vil in the Hills! However I did do a courtesy stop. Then when you pulled away first, I was like 'That's soooo Sharpay." Tisdale accepted the apology.

Tisdale, of course, is from Disney Channel fame. The actress appeared in the series The Suite Life of Zack & Cody before going on to star as Sharpay Evans in the blockbuster High School Musical movie franchise in 2006. Outside of Disney Channel, her acting credits include Scary Movie V, Raising Hope, Sons of Anarchy, American Dad!, Carol's Second Act, and more. She also dabbled in music, releasing a total of three studio albums from 2007. Her most recent album, Symptoms, was released in 2019. She is also a business owner, having founded the wellness company Frenshe.