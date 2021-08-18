Alyssa Milano Speaks out About 'Traumatic' Car Accident, Gives Update on Uncle After Heart Attack

✖

Alyssa Milano updated fans on a few harrowing experiences in a row on Wednesday but assured them that she is alright. Milano made a post on Instagram explaining that she was a passenger in a car, and her uncle suffered a heart attack while driving. She gave a huge shout-out to the first responders and medical staff who got them through the ordeal.

"Yesterday, my family suffered a terrifying and traumatic event," Milano wrote in a series of three text cards on Instagram. "I was a passenger in a car my uncle Mitch was driving when he suffered a serious heart attack, resulting in a car crash. I am grateful to the people who stopped to help us. I'll never be able to thank them enough for the care and attention they, along with the first responders, doctors, nurses, and staff at UCLA Medical Center paid to him and to me."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alyssa Milano (@milano_alyssa)

The 48-year-old actress went on to explain: "Uncle Mitch is such an important part of our family. He's with us every day, spending time with my children and present in every meaningful part of our lives. He's still in the hospital, and we are unsure if he will recover. I hope that you — and especially you in the media — will afford him and my family the kindness of privacy as we move through this incredibly painful time."

Fans commented their prayers and well wishes for Milano's uncle and the rest of her family, as well as their thanks that she is apparently alright. In her last car,d the actress went on: "Please, take this as your inspiration to get CPR certified. You don't know when you'll be called upon to save a life. The American Red Cross and many hospitals and other organizations offer regular classes. It's such a small effort and can have a huge impact."

Milano shares two children with her husband David Bugliari — 9-year-old Milo and 6-year-old Elizabella. According to a report by Us Weekly, the accident took place on Tuesday, Aug. 17 on a freeway in Los Angeles, California. California Highway Patrol claimed that Uncle Mitch's heart attack was actually preceded by the car crash, not the other way around. Milano then reached over and hit the brakes on the car with her hand.

The police report says that Milano's family was in a 2020 Ford Edge, which continued to drift into another lane before it finally stopped. The actress then gave her uncle CPR until the first responders arrived, perhaps explaining her call to action to fans. Many commenters said that this was the push they needed to get the certification.