Alyssa Milano Details 'Horrid' Messages Son Received After She Shared His Baseball Team Fundraiser

Alyssa Milano is calling out the "horrid" comments sent to her 12-year-old son Milo after she faced backlash for sharing a fundraiser for his baseball team on social media. The Charmed actress came under fire on Jan. 25 after sharing a GoFundMe on X (formerly Twitter) asking for people to help raise money for her son's team's trip to New York from California, prompting criticism from people who thought the star should be funding the trip herself.

Thursday, Milano took to Instagram to share some of the comments people had left on her son's page, including one that told the preteen to "talk to [his] mom" after she was "beyond ridiculous and selfish" asking for donations. "You do realize I'm only 12 and I love my mom. My mom is the greatest human of all time. She does everything for everyone," Milo wrote in response, adding in response to another comment from the user, "Please get off my page. I'm only 12."

Milano defended her son and her fundraiser in the caption of her Instagram. "Every parent raises money for their child's sports teams and many of them do so through GoFundMe. I am no different," she began. "As much as I'd love to pay for the entire team and their families for travel, transportation, hotel, food and beverage, uniforms, trading pins and all the things teams do for this kind of trip-I can not afford to do so. Maybe someday."

"Also, if I did pay for everyone-my trolls would find something else to be hurtful about," the actress continued. "Regardless of how you feel about me, going on to my hardworking 12 year old son's Instagram page and leaving these kinds of messages is so horrid. Leave the kids alone. Let them play baseball." Milano concluded, "If you are against donating-don't donate. If you'd like to donate to help the team's families – we appreciate it-the link is in his bio."

Milano's followers were quick to support her in the comments. "Regardless of her net worth she is teaching her kids life skills including hard work and responsibility," one person wrote. "Also if she did pay for everything then people would be crying that she's spoiling her son and not teaching him to be independent." Another added, "How awful to harass a child like this! Says far more about them than what they are saying about you. Sad days that people think they can do this. And also great you are supporting your son's team in any format. How you choose to do that is your business."

In Milano's original fundraising post, the Who's the Boss alum wrote, "My son's baseball team is raising money for their Cooperstown trip. Any amount would be so greatly appreciated. You can read more about the team and make a donation here," adding a link to the GoFundMe page she and husband David Bugliari had created.