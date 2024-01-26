Alyssa Milano Slammed for Asking Fans to Help Pay for Son's Baseball Trip

Alyssa Milano was subject to criticism after asking her followers on social media to donate to her 12-year-old son's baseball team. "My son's baseball team is raising money for their Cooperstown trip. Any amount would be so greatly appreciated," wrote Milano via X on Jan. 25. "You can read more about the team and make a donation here."

In her post, the Charmed alum included a link to a GoFundMe page she set up on behalf of her husband, David Bugliari."We hope you will make a donation to keep our team competitive. Your donation will go to travel costs, uniforms and dues for families," reads a message on the GoFundMe page, which explains the team is trying to raise $10,000. "We also might use your donations for pins or novelty items to make our tournaments memorable experiences beyond the field."

My son’s baseball team is raising money for their Cooperstown trip. Any amount would be so greatly appreciated. You can read more about the team and make a donation here:https://t.co/PMV9aEFnou — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 25, 2024

Milano has since come under fire for requesting money from her social media friends to offer financial support to her son's baseball team instead of funding the program on her own. She has since defended herself on social media for her actions.

"I'm getting media inquiries about whether I have financially contributed to my son's baseball team," she wrote via X on Jan. 26. "I've paid for uniforms for the entire team and coaches, thrown bday parties and sponsor any kid who can't afford monthly dues."

The actress added, "The kids also do fundraising themselves — car washes, movie nights and many other fun things. Thank you to all who have contributed to the GoFundMe! You've made things easier for these boys and their families."

Milano and Bugliari, 43, have two children: son Milo and daughter Elizabella, 8. During an interview with SheKnows in 2017, when asked to describe how she manages to fit time for herself, her husband, and her children, the Sorry Not Sorry author stated that it's "a balancing act."

She added, "While the kids are in school, I try to use that time as my alone time to focus on myself. I'll take Pilates class or work in my garden. I'm really into making homemade soaps! I love the time I get to spend with my kids after school and always try to come up with fun activities to do with them. Once they're in bed, David and I can connect and talk about our day and spend quality time together catching up."