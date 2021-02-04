Alyssa Milano's Comment on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez‘s IG Live Sparks New Controversy for 'Charmed' Star

Alyssa Milano left a comment on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez‘s recent Instagram Live stream, and the post has sparked a new controversy for the Charmed star. During the stream, Ocasio-Cortez addressed her harrowing experience during the Capitol riots on Jan. 6. She mentioned that she was with fellow Congresswoman Rep. Katie Porter at the time, and in response, Milano posted a comment that many felt was inappropriate. "At any point did Katie pull out her white board?" she asked. Porter is known for often using a whiteboard during her time addressing congress. While Ocasio-Cortez does not appear to have issued a statement on Milano's post, many others have. "AOC was just live on IG talking about hiding in Katie Porter’s office as they feared for their lives during the insurrection and Alyssa Milano commented, 'At any point did Katie pull out her white board?' Worms!!!! For!!!! Brains!!!! My GOD," exclaimed former Big Brother winner Andy Herren. He added, "I know there are so many worse people to be much more annoyed by, but still...read the damn room, girl. WTF." Scroll down to see more social media reactions to Milano's comment, and read what else Ocasio-Cortez had to say about her frightening experience.

Not Alyssa Milano saying this while AOC describes being nearly murdered.... pic.twitter.com/6fj4uWTR1U — Louie (@DJLouieXIV) February 2, 2021 While speaking to her Instagram followers, Ocasio-Cortez spoke openly about what she went through on that fateful day, and she chastised those who have diminished the seriousness of the siege on the Capitol. "These folks who tell us to 'move on,' that it's not a big deal, that we should forget what happened or even telling us to apologize — these are the same tactics of abusers," she said. prevnext

AOC is literally talking about her fearing for her life, but leave it to Alyssa Milano to be as annoying as ever in the comments lmao pic.twitter.com/u5Elg8Hd7A — Ryan Khosravi ✨ (@ryepastrami) February 2, 2021 Ocasio-Cortez then bravely revealed that she is "a survivor of sexual assault," implying that her experience hiding from the pro-Trump mob forced her to relive those helpless feelings. She then went on to share more of what happened while she was fearing for her life and hoping not to be found by the insurrectionists. prevnext

she gives me this energy pic.twitter.com/mqQmMS5MPn — Daniel Golson (@dsgolson) February 2, 2021 "I just start to hear these yells: 'Where is she? Where is she?' This was the moment where I thought it was over," Ocasio-Cortez recalled. In turned out, however, that the voice she heard was a Capitol police officer. prevnext

Look at the comment in the bottom pic.twitter.com/HWuN0EU3S2 — brandon wilkins 🗽 (@monsieurmoscato) February 2, 2021 She went on to say that the officer hadn't informed her group as to where they were supposed to go in order to be safely escorted from the building. "Did he not give us the extraction point location because he forgot, or was he trying to actually put us in a vulnerable [...] situation?" Ocasio-Cortez said, insinuating that she's still doubtful about the circumstances. prevnext

Why did you comment this? https://t.co/V9PEDwVLa5 — Steph🦖💙 (@Reptarro) February 2, 2021 "Just the very uncertainty that you don't know if that person was actually trying to protect you or not is already deeply unsettling," the congresswoman continued. She then shared some advice she was given by fellow lawmaker Ayanna Pressley (D-MA). "What you experienced was traumatizing," Pressley said. "And you need to take care of yourself." prevnext