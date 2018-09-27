Alyssa Milano Attends Brett Kavanaugh Hearing

Former Charmed actress Alyssa Milano is attending the hearing of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

According to The Blast, Milano is a guest of ranking Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

However, her appearance is also to show support for Christine Blasey Ford, a Palo Alto University professor who has alleged that Kavanaugh attempted to rape her in 1982. Ford also testified during the hearing.

Alyssa Milano, inside the Blasey Ford hearing: “We’re here to support her and show our solidarity. This can’t be an easy day for her.” pic.twitter.com/Vg7qes0ERJ — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) September 27, 2018

“We’re here to support her and show our solidarity. This can’t be an easy day for her,” Milano said in a message shared to social media.

Milano has been a leader of the #MeToo movement, and recently wrote an essay for Vox wherein she spoke about both Ford’s situation and her own.

“Victims of sexual assault often don’t report what happened because they know all too well that our stories are rarely taken seriously or believed — and that when it comes to sexual misconduct, our justice system is broken.” — @Alyssa_Milano //t.co/yTQB7LKBaE — Vox (@voxdotcom) September 26, 2018

“When I was sexually assaulted, I wasn’t that much older than Christine Blasey Ford — who now has a PhD in psychology — was when she says Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her (Kavanaugh denies the incident occurred),” she wrote. “I’ve watched, horrified, as politicians and pundits refused to believe or take seriously these allegations.”

She also called into question a comment that President Donald Trump made about Ford’s allegations, that if her “words were true she would have filed a report with local law enforcement years ago.”

“Far too many of us know that what President Trump said is simply not true,” she asserted. “Victims of sexual assault often don’t report what happened because they know all too well that our stories are rarely taken seriously or believed — and that when it comes to sexual misconduct, our justice system is broken.”

“Now we are seeing our worst nightmares realized when we see the disbelief, pushback, hate, and death threats Ford is receiving just because she had the courage to speak up,” Milano continued.

“It took me years after my assault to voice the experience to my closest friends. It took me three decades to tell my parents that the assault had even happened. I never filed a police report. I never told officials. I never tried to find justice for my pain because justice was never an option,” she added.

As Milano addressed, Kavanaugh has denied that the incident with Ford ever took place. If he is not confirmed, it is possible that the president will then nominate another judge for the position.