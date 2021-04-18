Alma Wahlberg's Death Spurs Countless Tributes From Fans

Alma Wahlberg, the matriarch of the Wahlberg family, has died, and fans are beyond saddened. Wahlberg was the mother of 9 children including movie star Mark Wahlberg and New Kids on the Block member (and Blue Bloods actor) Donnie Wahlberg. Aside from appearing with her sons at high-profile events, she also became very well known to fans due to her appearances on Wahlburgers, the A&E TV show that followed Mark and Donnie's restaurant ventures with chef brother Paul. The death was confirmed by both Mark and Donnie Sunday morning. Mark called her his "angel," and Donnie saying she was "the epitome of the word grace." Fans have swarmed both stars' social media accounts with condolences and memories of the beloved matriarch. Scroll through to read some of the tributes to Alma Wahlberg.

My angel. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/m2Xm9AOkSj — Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) April 18, 2021 "Oh Donnie I am so very sorry to hear about the loss of sweet Alma," a fan wrote to the Blue Bloods actor. "She was an incredible lady. Sending all my love to you and the entire Wahlberg family."

She was always an angel. Now she has her wings. Rest peacefully Alma. As Always, your Baby Donnie#RIPAlma 🙏🏼❤️🕊😢 https://t.co/qrR7foxSM8 pic.twitter.com/IICsPPwHlp — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) April 18, 2021 "So sorry for your loss," a second fan wrote to Donnie. "I lost my mom 5 years ago this July, so I know the pain all too well. I loved watching Alma on Wahlburgers, as did my mom. While I never met her, her personality shined through on the TV screen. She was like everyone's mom. RIP, Alma Wahlberg."

A Note From Donnie ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mNp4OV699B — New Kids on the Block (@NKOTB) April 18, 2021 "I am so very sorry to know that Mrs. Alma is gone," a third fan wrote. "I had the pleasure of meeting her years ago and never forgot her kindness - or her humor. Sending the Wahlberg family love and light, and prayers for comfort."

Donnie and Mark Wahlberg have shared via social media that their mother, Alma, has died. Our hearts go out to her nine children and all of her family, friends and loved ones. #RIP pic.twitter.com/D153XjekYy — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) April 18, 2021 "My heart. Not Alma," a fourth fan wrote. "I feel like any big fan of the Wahlberg's truly feels this deep inside right now. Rest peacefully angel."

Alma Wahlberg 💕 May you Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/rfculaAPpW — A•Tina🐞 (@pinkheart711) April 18, 2021 "We're devastated to hear this sad news," another fan wrote. "Alma was a beautiful beacon in this world [and] brightened everyone whose life she touched & there were so many of us. Sending our deepest condolences, love, light & prayers to all of the Wahlberg family. God bless you Alma.. Rest In Peace."

I'm so sad to hear #AlmaWahlberg passed away. She will be missed by so many! #RIPAlma 😢💔🕊💛 pic.twitter.com/SwZiasU2cq — Christina💎 (@Sweettina77) April 18, 2021 "So sad to hear this," a fan wrote in reply to Mark's tribute. "#RIPAlma you were an inspiration to women everywhere and we love you. Sending love and prayers to the entire Wahlberg family. Thank you for sharing Alma with us!"