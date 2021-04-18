Alma Wahlberg's Death Spurs Countless Tributes From Fans

By John Connor Coulston

Alma Wahlberg, the matriarch of the Wahlberg family, has died, and fans are beyond saddened. Wahlberg was the mother of 9 children including movie star Mark Wahlberg and New Kids on the Block member (and Blue Bloods actor) Donnie Wahlberg. Aside from appearing with her sons at high-profile events, she also became very well known to fans due to her appearances on Wahlburgers, the A&E TV show that followed Mark and Donnie's restaurant ventures with chef brother Paul.

The death was confirmed by both Mark and Donnie Sunday morning. Mark called her his "angel," and Donnie saying she was "the epitome of the word grace." Fans have swarmed both stars' social media accounts with condolences and memories of the beloved matriarch. Scroll through to read some of the tributes to Alma Wahlberg.

"Oh Donnie I am so very sorry to hear about the loss of sweet Alma," a fan wrote to the Blue Bloods actor. "She was an incredible lady. Sending all my love to you and the entire Wahlberg family."

"So sorry for your loss," a second fan wrote to Donnie. "I lost my mom 5 years ago this July, so I know the pain all too well. I loved watching Alma on Wahlburgers, as did my mom. While I never met her, her personality shined through on the TV screen. She was like everyone’s mom. RIP, Alma Wahlberg."

"I am so very sorry to know that Mrs. Alma is gone," a third fan wrote. "I had the pleasure of meeting her years ago and never forgot her kindness - or her humor. Sending the Wahlberg family love and light, and prayers for comfort."

"My heart. Not Alma," a fourth fan wrote. "I feel like any big fan of the Wahlberg’s truly feels this deep inside right now. Rest peacefully angel."

"We're devastated to hear this sad news," another fan wrote. "Alma was a beautiful beacon in this world [and] brightened everyone whose life she touched & there were so many of us. Sending our deepest condolences, love, light & prayers to all of the Wahlberg family. God bless you Alma.. Rest In Peace."

"So sad to hear this," a fan wrote in reply to Mark's tribute. "#RIPAlma you were an inspiration to women everywhere and we love you. Sending love and prayers to the entire Wahlberg family. Thank you for sharing Alma with us!"

"Awwwwwwwww Alma Wahlberg she was the sweetest," another fan wrote. "I loved watching her and her infectious laugh on their show. She really was truly the matriarch of her family."

