'All That' Star Lori Beth Denberg Accuses Dan Schneider of Sexual Misconduct

Lori Beth Denberg is breaking her silence on the Nickelodeon child abuse scandals that have rocked the nation in recent weeks. Since the release of the four-part docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids' TV, many have waited in anticipation for other former Nickelodeon stars to share their experiences working at the network during former executive producer Dan Schneider run. After years of complaints and accusations against Schneider for verbal abuse and sexual misconduct, he was axed from the network in 2018 but the network determined that via an investigation found no evidence of Schneider being guilty of sexual misconduct. Former All That star, Lori Beth Denberg, says that's a lie.

In a scathing interview with Business Insider, Denberg says the abuse she began suffering from Schneider began when she was 19. She worked on the show for four years. She claims the first instance was after Schenider called her into his office to show her support after she was fat-shamed by another executive, but things took a turn and she claims he showed her pornography on his computer. "I feel like that is the first time he preyed on me," Denberg said.

Things progressed from there. She says he became irate on set and would lash out at her and make work difficult for her by allowing her ample time to prep for skits on the live sketch comedy show.

When production on the show relocated from Orlando to Los Angeles in 1996, Denberg said she began spending late nights at Schneider's home, often staying the night. She says they were not sexually intimate during these sleepovers, but they would give each other massages and that Schneider played porn on his computer. Denberg also accuses him of fondling her and putting his mouth on her breasts after losing a bet. She said due to the age gap between herself and her co-stars, she felt Schneider was a better choice to hang out with and could act as a mentor to her.

She eventually told colleagues about her concern for Amanda Bynes, who Schneider once managed. Denberg believed she was overworked. After raising those concerns, she says she was banned from the set.

Schneider denies Denberg's accounts. In a statement, he wrote: "As I have previously stated, there were times, particularly in the early years of my career, that I made mistakes and exhibited poor judgment as a leader. If I did that with respect to Lori Beth, I sincerely apologize to her. But I cannot apologize for things I did not do."