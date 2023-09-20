'All American' Star Taye Diggs Makes Big Career Move

Former All American star Taye Diggs has signed with a new management. Deadline reports that the actor has taken on A Management Company and Global Artists Agency as his new representation. The news comes ahead of Diggs' role in the upcoming two-part BET+ film Love & Murder: Atlanta Playboy, which is based on the true story of businessman Lance Herndon. It's set to premiere tomorrow, Sept. 21 and the following week on Sept. 28. Diggs is also set to voice King Triton in the new Disney and Disney Junior animated series, Ariel.

It's unknown what the reasoning is for Diggs switching representation, but it is definitely a major move for his career. Since he has been in the industry for a few decades, it makes sense that he probably wants to switch things up. Or maybe things weren't going the way he had hoped with his previous agency. Once the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes conclude, it should be exciting to see what projects the actor has upcoming.

Taye Diggs recently finished up a five-season run on The CW's football drama All American. He portrayed Coach Billy Baker beginning with the first season. Billy was killed off halfway through the fifth season earlier this year when there was a school bus crash, and he ran back to help one more athlete. Only the bus fell over a cliff before he was able to get out. His most recent TV role was on CBS' S.W.A.T., and Jay Harrington even opened up about what it was like working with his longtime friend with PopCulture. While Diggs was able to occasionally appear in some projects since joining All American, he will now be able to be in a lot more.

It seems like Diggs will hopefully be working on a lot when the strikes are resolved. He did previously hint at possibly coming back to All American for a guest role. It would not only give the characters closure but the fans watching as well. While waiting for this next chapter in his career, fans can look forward to Love & Murder: Atlanta Playboy premiering Sept. 21 and Sept. 28 only BET+. As of now, it's unknown when the Disney Junior show Ariel will premiere, but it is expected to come out sometime in 2024, according to Billboard. All five seasons of All American are streaming on Netflix to keep fans occupied, plus five other projects of Diggs'.