Allison Janney Reveals How Anna Faris Is Handling Split From Chris Pratt

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt shocked fans everywhere when they recently announced that they were separating after eight years of marriage, and Faris’ TV mom, Allison Janney, recently opened up to E! News about how the actress is coping in the wake of the split.

“She just is a trooper. She comes to work with a smile on her face,” Janney said Monday at the TV Academy’s Performers Peer Group Celebration event in Beverly Hills. “She’s a professional. I love her to death.”

The two actresses are currently filming the fifth season of their CBS sitcom Mom, and Janney shared that Faris seems to be doing okay.

“Her private life she keeps pretty much to herself. She comes to work and gets the job done. She’s great,” she said. “She’s got a big smile on her face and she’s getting through it.”

“We’re all very supportive of her and love her and feel badly for both of them,” Janney added. “We love them both. They’re such great people.”

Pratt and Faris, who share son Jack, announced their separation in a social media statement on Aug. 6.

“We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed,” the message read. “Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other [and] will always cherish our time together.”

Photo Credit: CBS / getty / Michael Buckner