Alison Brie Revealed She Was Asked To Take Off Her Top For An ‘Entourage’ Audition

With the Netflix original series GLOW coming out soon, stars Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin were discussing the differences between Hollywood now and Hollywood back in the ’80s, which is the setting for GLOW, and Brie made a remark about having to take off her top for an audition to appear in the HBO series Entourage. Following the interpretation of those remarks, Brie took to Twitter to clarify what she meant.

Re:Entourage – CLARIFICATION – I had a bikini top on UNDER my top. They didn’t ask me to get totally topless. Sorry to disappoint you! 😎 — Alison Brie (@alisonbrie) June 12, 2017

When the topic of the differences between the audition process for actresses in the ’80s vs. today, Brie initially revealed, “The audition process has not changed that much.”

As far as the casting process for GLOW and other shows she’s auditioned for, it sounds quite different. “Early in my career, I auditioned for three lines on an episode of Entourage that I had to go on in a bikini!” she revealed. “Or like shorts and the tiniest shorts. And they were like, ‘Okay, can you take your top off now?’”

Gilpin went on to share an anecdote in which she auditioned for a room full of men for a part, and upon completing the scene, was asked if she would let her hair down to do it again. Jennifer Euston, the casting director of GLOW, exclaimed, “That’s gross.”

Euston continued to explain her disgust when someone tweeted at her about how disgusted they were about the Entourage story.

Nor I – makes me sick there are producers who abuse their power & if there was a Casting Director present, they did nothing? Inexcusable. https://t.co/BQZdfafg2c — Jen Euston Casting (@jeneuston) June 11, 2017

Brie also went on to vent her frustrations with the current lack of interesting roles for women, sharing, “I’ve gone through auditions for Marvel movies and auditioned a million times for roles with three lines and you are begging for them.” She added, “And I’d be glad to get them! It’s brutal, it just is.”

GLOW tells the story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling league, which ran during the ’80s, premiering on Netflix on June 23.

Brie can also be seen in the upcoming comedy The Little Hours, a comedy that depicts the debaucherous behaviors of nuns at a convent in the 14th Century. The film also stars Dave Franco, Kate Micucci, Aubrey Plaza, and John C. Reilly. The Little Hours hits theaters June 30.