Alisha Wainwright Shares Photo From New Orleans Amid Sighting With Justin Timberlake

Raising Dion star Alisha Wainwright shared a photo from New Orleans on Thursday, just a day before she was spotted with Palmer co-star Justin Timberlake. Photos appear to show the two getting cozy and holding hands, even as Timberlake is still married to actress Jessica Biel. Timberlake and Biel have been married for seven years and are parents to 4-year-old son Silas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alisha Wainwright (@alishawainwright) on Nov 21, 2019 at 2:33pm PST

Wainwright, who has more than 620,000 followers on Instagram, usually fills her page with photos from her travels around the world. Her latest Instagram post shows her in New Orleans, but includes no caption. It has been liked more than 66,600 times.

The photo was published a day before the 30-year-old was seen with Timberlake, 38., in photos published by The Sun. Timberlake and Wainwright sat close by, and one photo appears to show her putting her hand on his knee. In another picture, the two look to be holding hands.

One source told The Sun it looked like Timberlake was “drinking heavily” and was “unsteady on his feet.” Another said the two were “smiling and laughing.”

Palmer is the new film from award-winning filmmaker and actor Fisher Stevens, who won an Oscar for directing the 2009 documentary The Cove. He also directed the 2012 Al Pacino movie, Stand Up Guys.

In Palmer, Timberlake plays the title character, a former college football star whose career went south when he was imprisoned. He returns home to get his life on track, but he suddenly finds himself taking care of a special boy whose mother abandoned him. The script was written by Cheryl Guerriero, reports Deadline.

The film does not have a release date, but is now in production in New Orleans.

Wainwright is best known for starring on Freeform’s Shadowhunters and has the lead role in Netflix’s Raising Dion. In the sci-fi series, she plays a widow whose son starts showing superhero-like abilities. The first season was released in October.

“I feel like there aren’t a lot of great positive shows that put a young mother at the forefront and still make her fun and complex,” Wainwright recently told W Magazine. “I was raised by a single mother so I know that there’s a lot of drama in that life, and there is a lot to pull from.”

Photo credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly