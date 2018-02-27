See ‘Clueless’ Star Alicia Silverstone’s First Photos After Announcing Split From Husband

The same day the news broke of Alicia Silverstone‘s split from husband Christopher Jarecki, the actress shared photos from her “Hawaiian adventure” with her and Jarecki’s 6-year-old son, Bear Blue.

The two are enjoying a sun-soaked vacation in Kauai, where Silverstone says they’re staying at a friend’s home.

Silverstone shared a swimsuit selfie of the two under a beach umbrella on Sunday, a day before the breakup news hit. “Bear and I on our Hawaiian adventure. My sweet sweet love,” she wrote next to a pink heart emoji.

Monday, the 41-year-old mom shared even more photos of Bear Blue on the beach.

“This trip is amazing,” Silverstone wrote in a caption, adding that they’ve been walking to the health food store and farmers market. “Even the drive from the airport was so pretty.”

In another series of pictures of Bear Blue, The Clueless star gushed about their getaway some more.

“So fun playing in the water with Bear. Swimming, boogie boarding and just savoring. We’ve been staying at my friend’s home while he is away. Driving around in his big truck was fun in the rain and mud. Bear and I played with this adorable little man we met on the beach with his beautiful mom. And somehow, even cleaning the kitchen (constantly) and doing laundry here is fun,” she wrote.

Silverstone seems to be enjoying her one-on-one time with her son a day after announcing her split from Jarecki, who she was married to since 2005.

In a statement to E! News, the couple announced their official separation.

“They still deeply love and respect each other and remain very close friends but have mutually decided to separate after being together for 20 years. They have a son together who they will continue to co-parent,” Silverstone’s rep shared in a statement.

Silverstone and Jarecki met outside of a movie theater in 1997 and dated for eight years before marrying in 2005. They had their first and only child, Bear Blue, on May 5, 2011.

Silverstone talked about life raising her son in 2017 while promoting her new movie, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul.

“I think it will be fun when he gets older,” Silverstone said in an interview with ET. “Some things I’ve tried to show him and I’m like, ‘Oh, it still feels [like] he’s [too] young.’ We’re a pretty no movies and TV family, so I’m very mindful of what it is that he sees, but in this case, I’m in it. It has a free pass.”

Jarecki is a Polish-American musician, best known as the frontman of the rockband S.T.U.N.