'Alias' Star Victor Garber Reveals a Big Career Move

Victor Garber is making some big moves. The Alias star has officially signed with Paradigm for representation, according to an exclusive from Deadline. Paradigm Talent Agency represents clients in film, TV, theater, brand partnerships, digital, and book publishing. With Garber working in film, TV, and theater, it seems like it was the perfect fit. The actor can currently be seen on the Canadian import Family Law, which is airing on The CW.

The Emmy and Tony Award-nominated actor is perhaps best known for his role in the star-studded ABC action drama Alias. He starred as Jack Bristow on all five seasons of the series, alongside Jennifer Garner, Ron Rifkin, Michael Vartan, Bradley Cooper, and more. There's also DC's Legends of Tomorrow on The CW. He starred on the underrated Arrowverse series as Professor Stein, one-half of Firestorm, after making his debut on The Flash. Unfortunately, his character had a heartbreaking death during the "Crisis on Earth-X" crossover, and that was the end of Firestorm as well. Garber was able to show off his Broadway skills during The Flash's musical episode, proving that he is definitely a triple threat.

Garber has been taking over the entertainment industry since the early 1970s. Film roles include Sleepless in Seattle, Titanic, Rogers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, Legally Blonde, Tuck Everlasting, and the upcoming Disney animated film Wish. He's also appeared in shows such as The Twilight Zone, Law & Order, Frasier, Wil & Grace, Ugly Betty, Blue Bloods, and most recently, Season 2 of And Just Like That… Then there's the Broadway roles that include Ghosts, The Shadow Box, Sweeney Todd, and Hello, Dolly!, which was his last Broadway in 2018.

Even at 74 years old, Victor Garber doesn't seem to be slowing down any time soon. His new representation means that even more is coming from him. Once the SAG-AFTRA strike finally comes to an end, it's likely Garber will be quite busy. Along with Wish, IMDb shows two additional projects in the works. 2025's The Gettysburg Address and Kill the Post, which is currently in production. It's going to be exciting to see what else Garber has in the works. It seems he's got a lot planned since he's signed with an agency that will represent him on all fronts. Fans will just have to keep an eye out to see what he is up to next.