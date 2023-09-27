BTS Just Made a Huge Career Move

The seven members of the K-pop sensation BTS have renewed their contracts with their agency, BigHit Music, for the second time, music industry sources announced Monday. It was reported that all seven members of the group — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — signed new contracts with the agency recently.

In a regulatory filing released on Wednesday, the parent company of BigHit, HYBE Corporation, announced the board of directors had approved a plan to renew contracts with the group. According to a statement announcing the deals, the group will "stay together in 2025 and beyond."

In a release, BigHit Music stated, "The board of BigHit Music all agreed to renew the exclusive contracts of BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook." HYBE, which chairman Band Si Hyuk heads, has stated that as a result of the contract renewal, members currently serving in the military will complete their military service, and then they will start the contract period.

Currently, J-Hope, Jin, and SUGA are serving in the military, and the rest of the members will join them in the near future. Regarding the enlistment plans of the remainder of the members, the agency said that they will be announced sequentially before the year's end. However, it must be noted that the statement mentions them announcing the plans and schedules of the members' enlistment for this year, not their individual enlistments. And it is still unknown whether RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook will sign up for their service this year.

Several industry experts said that Hybe's smooth renewal of contracts removed the biggest "risk" factor or uncertainty for the group. As a result, BTS is able to move forward with their plan to reunite as a group in 2025 after taking a hiatus to complete their mandatory military service, reported Yonhap News.

The group made their debut in 2013 with their song "No More Dream" under BIGHIT MUSIC. The boyband renewed their contract for the first time in 2018, ahead of their most recent renewal.

Though some members are not active at the moment, BTS continues to break records and receive immense recognition despite their absence. They are currently focusing on their solo albums, which the members have been releasing before they join the military. J-Hope released his first solo album, Jack In The Box, Jin released his single, The Astronaut, and SUGA also released his album, D-Day.

As for the rest, they are also pursuing their individual projects, including Jungkook, who will release the digital single "3D" on September November 29. Kim Tae-hyung is in the middle of promoting his debut album, Layover. Jimin and Kim Namjoon have also released the solo albums FACE and INDIGO, respectively, and have participated in promotional campaigns for Dior and Bottega Veneta.