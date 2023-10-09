John Mayer's Latest Career Move Revealed

The singer's new SiriusXM channel, Life With John Mayer, will feature Mayer's 'classics, collaborations, and never-before-heard material,' as well as 'the music he loves.'

After taking home seven Grammy awards and selling more than 17 million albums worldwide, John Mayer is taking his music career to new heights. The singer, songwriter and guitarist is launching an exclusive, year-round SiriusXM channel called Life With John Mayer, which is set to become available in November, the broadcaster announced.

Curated and presented by Mayer, the upcoming channel won't be defined by genre, SiriusXM said in a release. Instead, it will be defined by the time of day, as well as the day of the week. The show is described as "a musical experience hand-selected by the guitarist and songwriter and an ever-evolving world of music built from Mayer's classics, collaborations and never-before-heard material blended in with the music he loves."

"I've had a dream over the last several years to create a dynamic, real-time music channel that focuses less on genre and more on our changing emotional states throughout the days and weeks," the musician said in a press release. "It's a highly ambitious project, and SiriusXM is the perfect partner to build this experience with. I look forward to creating and fostering a sense of community through this channel, and shining a light on what music does best – providing the soundtrack to our lives."

Mayer added when announcing the channel on Instagram, "driving to work in the morning? I'll be playing high energy 'let's make today great' music. Studying or unwinding on a weeknight? Tune in to hear music to focus and relax to. Headed out on a Friday night? Got you. Sunday morning breakfast? Ditto. Saturday night Dinner parties, and late night love on the weekend? You'll hear the right music for the moment." He added that the channel will also feature programming designed to help you fall asleep in the wee hours of the morning. You'll hear my music, the music I love, my thoughts and insights, and lots of other surprises to come."

"Life with John Mayer will be a showcase for John's exceptionally deep love of music. He is very engaged in every aspect of this channel and has an exciting vision for what our listeners will experience when they listen," Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM's President and Chief Content Officer, said. "To have a musician as brilliant as John creating and curating a daily soundtrack for all of us is very special, and we're honored and proud that John has chosen SiriusXM as the place where his fans can share this musical experience with him."

Life of John Mayer will be available to subscribers across North America in their cars on channel 14 or anywhere they go with the SiriusXM app. The 24/7 channel joins SiriusXM's artist channel lineup, which also includes The Beatles Channel, The Grateful Dead Channel, Pearl Jam Radio, Drake's Sound 42, and more.