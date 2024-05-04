Actor Luke Lynch Dies 'Unexpectedly'

The acting community is mourning the loss of one of their own and coming together to support his loved ones. Australian actor Luke Lynch died "unexpectedly" on April 18, according to the Rockdale Musical Society, one of Australia's oldest theater groups. Lynch was set to perform in the society's production of Dolly Parton's 9 to 5 musical in Rockdale, New South Wales.

"Last week, we suffered a profound loss within our community. Luke Lynch, a cherished member, cast mate, and dear friend, left us unexpectedly," the Rockdale Musical Society statement read. "Luke had recently graced our stage in our production of Heathers and was eagerly working on his role as Dick in our coming production of 9 to 5. Tragically, Luke passed away last Thursday, leaving a void that deeply affects not only the cast, crew, and production team of 9 to 5 but also the entire RMS community. As we prepare for opening night of 9 to 5, Luke's absence is and will be felt.

"Our hearts and thoughts are with Luke's partner Dean (Caines), his family, friends, and with Luke himself, we also offer our deepest sympathies to all those whom Luke has impacted with his friendship, guidance, and humor. Rest peacefully, friend, forever cherished in our hearts and amidst the glow of the theater community."

Caines has launched a GoFundMe to cover costs associated with Lynch's death. As of press time, the public has raised $4,900 in Lynch's memory.

"Hi everyone, it's Dean here. As you all know I was Luke's partner for the last 3 years. With Luke's unexpected passing, I have been met with unexpected costs dealing with all of Luke's affairs and ensuring that we can all celebrate his life the best way that we can, Caines wrote. "I am reaching out to everyone that loved and cared for Luke to see if they can help contribute. I am only looking to raise a fraction of what the expenses are but anything helps. Everything raised will help cover costs. Thank you so much."