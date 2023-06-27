Alfonso Ribeiro's Wife Shares Update on Daughter Ava's Recovery After Scooter Accident

Alfonso Ribeiro's 4-year-old daughter Ava continues to recover from her nasty scooter accident. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor's wife, Angela Ribeiro, took to Instagram Saturday to answer questions about their little girl, who had to be rushed into emergency surgery the day before her birthday last month after falling off a sit-down scooter.

"She's doing good! Since she has mixed skin, it's a little tricky," wrote Angela, who also shares Alfonso "AJ" Lincoln, 9, and Anders Reyn, 8, with the Dancing With the Stars co-host. (Alfonso is also father to 20-year-old daughter Sienna from a previous relationship.) Angela went on to post a photo of the products she has been using to reduce scarring on Ava's skin.

Alfonso previously shared what had happened to his youngest on Live with Kelly and Mark, telling hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, "On Thursday, unfortunately, my daughter got injured and had to have emergency surgery. ...So it was a very stressful weekend. She fell and had basically road rash on her face and arm, and so they had to scalpel off all the skin." Asked if Ava was going to be OK, the actor responded, "It's going to be a long process."

Angela went into more detail about the accident on Instagram at the time. "My poor baby. I woke up and had a vision/motherly intuition of Ava ending up in the ER today," she wrote. "I announced to the fam, kids, sitter & friends helping out getting ready for Ava's birthday party that 'we are not doing anything crazy or dangerous today that could potentially end up with an ER visit.' I literally made everyone lock eyes to me when I said these words."

"Sadly, my words were soon forgotten and long story short, this poor girl crashed off a sit-down scooter...the day before her bday," she shared. "A big thank you to Dr. Raffy at @kareskinmd for seeing us after hours and performing a procedure to hopefully eventually have little [scarring] on her face and arms." Angela continued: "Not a fun way to spend your last day as a 3-year-old, but she was a trooper. Giving this sweet girl some extra cuddles tonight."

The day after the accident, Ava celebrated her fourth birthday at a Tangled-themed celebration. "As some of you know, Ava had a very difficult week. I'm so proud of how well she handled everything. She's so brave, strong and creative," her proud father wrote on social media. "I love everything about my little girl. On a side note, I'm forever grateful to [Angela] for being so amazing during this time. Long nights with a little girl in pain and having to apply medication every few hours. My two heroes."