Alfonso Ribeiro Says Daughter, 4, Faces Long Recovery After Accident, Emergency Surgery

Alfonso Ribeiro says it will be a long recovery process for his 4-year-old daughter Ava following her recent scooter accident. The Dancing With the Stars host, 51, opened up about the grisly accident during his Tuesday appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark, revealing more details of what happened to the little girl on the day before her birthday. Friday.

"On Thursday, unfortunately, my daughter got injured and had to have emergency surgery," Ribeiro told hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. "So it was a very stressful weekend. She fell and had basically road rash on her face and arm, and so they had to scalpel off all the skin." Asked if Ava would be okay, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor answered, "It's going to be a long process."

Ribeiro also revealed that his wife Angela had a premonition that something was going to happen to their youngest. "The hard part of it is that my wife really listens to her intuitions and she actually on Thursday bought everyone into the kitchen and told everyone, 'I have a feeling my daughter is going to the ER this week. Do not let her do anything that she can get hurt doing,'" recalled Ribeiro, who also shares sons AJ, 9, and Anders, 8, with his wife and is also father to 20-year-old daughter Sienna from a previous relationship.

Angela's intuitive instructions "obviously" weren't listened to, Ribeiro added, and the little girl went on a "little sit-down scooter" while the nanny ran back into the house to get her safety equipment. "How long has your wife been a psychic?," asked Ripa, to which Ribeiro responded, "Unfortunately, most of her life. She very rarely gets things wrong and sees things coming. You don't always listen to that feeling, and I think that all mothers have that beautiful intuition."

"That was very specific but all mothers have that intuition," he continued. "You carry this soul around in your body for nine months; there is a connection that men can never understand that women have with their babies. And she felt something that unfortunately everyone didn't abide by that information."

The father of four previously shared on Friday that Ava had been required to undergo emergency surgery after her scooter accident. "Not the kind of day you want the day before turning 4," he wrote alongside a photo showing Ava's injuries."Just want to give a heartfelt thank you to @kareskinmd for the emergency service and procedure to help lessen the likelihood of scaring. So proud of how brave my baby girl was during the surgery."