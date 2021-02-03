Ken Jennings' Sign-Off 'Thank You, Alex' Has 'Jeopardy!' Fans Emotional
Jeopardy! fans have been loving Ken Jennings as the show's interim host, but his "Thank you, Alex" sign-off has been making many viewers quite emotional. Following the death of Alex Trebek, the show's longtime host, Jennings was named as the first in a series of guest hosts who will deliver the clues to Jeopardy! contestants. Jennings has made a big impression on viewers by ending each show with a "thank you" to the late TV icon who helmed the show for decades and was deeply beloved by many.
Author Jessica Brody took to Twitter to point out the sign-off, and she commented how it gets her "all choked up" each time. Jennings shared her tweet and used it as an opportunity to share how the small gesture came to be. "'Thanks, Alex' was suggested as a sign-off by executive producer Mike Richards, and I'm glad he did," Jennings revealed. "There wouldn't be a show without Alex." Scroll down to see what other Jeopardy! fans on Twitter are saying about the sign-off.
Every single time @KenJennings thanks Alex at the end of @Jeopardy, I get all choked up. I hope he never stops.— Jessica Brody (@JessicaBrody) February 1, 2021
"Same!!! I always get a lump in my throat," a follower replied to Brody. "I think Ken is a perfect fit, I respect and appreciate him. It's a good fit! He's got my blessing!"
I get choked up every night! I hope it never ends! It is so important that everyone remembers Alex’s contribution and legacy forever!— Jordana Zwerling Lazar (@JZwerl) February 3, 2021
"Exactly. Always brings a lump to my throat. Such respect for the great Alex Trebeck," someone else tweeted. "I so appreciate Ken for doing that!!"
I couldn’t agree more! Every time you thank Alex- it is heartfelt and we recognize that you recognize what a treasure Alex is to everyone!— laura savino (@LaurasSavino) February 2, 2021
"I really really miss Alex, but Ken is doing a really good job, and I feel better about watching when Alex is mentioned because he is still part of the show," another person said.
You are an amazing host, it's really nice the way you conduct the program and indeed a sweet close honoring Alex 🎖👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 at the end of the day you bring peace and wisdom. Thanks— Perla Gutierrez (@PerlaGutierre16) February 2, 2021
"I love 'Thanks Alex,' I look forward to it, it gives me a sense of comfort, and keeps his spirit alive," a fan tweeted to Jennings. "I was skeptical in the beginning, but Ken you are doing a fabulous job, I pick you for the permanent host!"
You have succeeded admirably in an impossible role. The games have been great. Especially the tie and two champions! I look forward to hearing you thank Alex, it feels right.— Carol Lund (@cplund) February 2, 2021
"Thanks Alex, and thank you Ken too for being an amazing host thus far," a Twitter user wrote. "You've done a fantastic job thus far and I'm sure that Alex is looking down from heaven beaming with pride at how well you're doing."
Ken I think you are a great guest host and an honor to be on Jeopardy. I do hope that you are one of the ones to be on the list of an honor to Alex. I watched you throughout your time as one of the players. I wish you the best of luck👍— Laney Baltazar (@Laneyb45) February 2, 2021
"That's a nice touch. I feel like we often forget our dead, we should all try to continue to include them into everyday life, not just at the holidays or whatever," one other person offered.
Ken, you have warmed my heart from your first appearance on Jeopardy! You are a phenomenal host and I hope you get the permanent job! Love the “thank you, Alex” and the dedication at the end of each show!— Teresa Henderson (@TeresaH87980284) February 2, 2021
"I love and appreciate 'Thanks, Alex' as a sign-off," a Jeopardy! fan sent to Jennings. "Your style and ease with hosting has made a difficult transition seamless. My mom and I love watching Jeopardy!"