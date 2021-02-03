Ken Jennings' Sign-Off 'Thank You, Alex' Has 'Jeopardy!' Fans Emotional

By Stephen Andrew

Jeopardy! fans have been loving Ken Jennings as the show's interim host, but his "Thank you, Alex" sign-off has been making many viewers quite emotional. Following the death of Alex Trebek, the show's longtime host, Jennings was named as the first in a series of guest hosts who will deliver the clues to Jeopardy! contestants. Jennings has made a big impression on viewers by ending each show with a "thank you" to the late TV icon who helmed the show for decades and was deeply beloved by many.

Author Jessica Brody took to Twitter to point out the sign-off, and she commented how it gets her "all choked up" each time. Jennings shared her tweet and used it as an opportunity to share how the small gesture came to be. "'Thanks, Alex' was suggested as a sign-off by executive producer Mike Richards, and I'm glad he did," Jennings revealed. "There wouldn't be a show without Alex." Scroll down to see what other Jeopardy! fans on Twitter are saying about the sign-off.

"Same!!! I always get a lump in my throat," a follower replied to Brody. "I think Ken is a perfect fit, I respect and appreciate him. It’s a good fit!  He’s got my blessing!"

"Exactly. Always brings a lump to my throat. Such respect for the great Alex Trebeck," someone else tweeted. "I so appreciate Ken for doing that!!"

"I really really miss Alex, but Ken is doing a really good job, and I feel better about watching when Alex is mentioned because he is still part of the show," another person said.

"I love 'Thanks Alex,' I look forward to it, it gives me a sense of comfort, and keeps his spirit alive," a fan tweeted to Jennings. "I was skeptical in the beginning, but Ken you are doing a fabulous job, I pick you for the permanent host!"

"Thanks Alex, and thank you Ken too for being an amazing host thus far," a Twitter user wrote. "You’ve done a fantastic job thus far and I’m sure that Alex is looking down from heaven beaming with pride at how well you’re doing."

"That’s a nice touch. I feel like we often forget our dead, we should all try to continue to include them into everyday life, not just at the holidays or whatever," one other person offered.

"I love and appreciate 'Thanks, Alex' as a sign-off," a Jeopardy! fan sent to Jennings. "Your style and ease with hosting has made a difficult transition seamless. My mom and I love watching Jeopardy!"

