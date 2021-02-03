Ken Jennings' Sign-Off 'Thank You, Alex' Has 'Jeopardy!' Fans Emotional

Jeopardy! fans have been loving Ken Jennings as the show's interim host, but his "Thank you, Alex" sign-off has been making many viewers quite emotional. Following the death of Alex Trebek, the show's longtime host, Jennings was named as the first in a series of guest hosts who will deliver the clues to Jeopardy! contestants. Jennings has made a big impression on viewers by ending each show with a "thank you" to the late TV icon who helmed the show for decades and was deeply beloved by many.

Author Jessica Brody took to Twitter to point out the sign-off, and she commented how it gets her "all choked up" each time. Jennings shared her tweet and used it as an opportunity to share how the small gesture came to be. "'Thanks, Alex' was suggested as a sign-off by executive producer Mike Richards, and I'm glad he did," Jennings revealed. "There wouldn't be a show without Alex." Scroll down to see what other Jeopardy! fans on Twitter are saying about the sign-off.