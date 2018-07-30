What Is Alex Trebek’s Net Worth?

Alex Trebek has been hosting Jeopardy!, the iconic TV game show, for over 30 years, and along the way he has earned quite the net worth.

According to The Daily Mail, Trebek is worth around $50 million. That hefty amount is anchored by the reported $10 million annual salary he receives from hosting the show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

His net worth is also supplemented by his work as a spokesman for Colonial Penn Life Insurance, as well as DirectTV advertisements.

Interestingly, he recently announced that he may retire from Jeopardy! in the year 2020, saying that his contract is up then and he’s only about half-sure he’s going to renew it.

While his time on the show is in question now, a few years ago he spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about his time on the show, and how his health regimen following a heart attack had impacted his daily life.

“I was counting up my various surgeries the other day and I think it’s close to 20 now — different parts of my body — and people often ask, they say, ‘You appear to be in good shape, do you work out?’ I say, ‘No.’ ‘Do you diet?’ ‘No.’ ‘Do you eat well?’ ‘Well, sort of,’ but my breakfast of champions for years was a Snickers and a Diet Pepsi, and this past year I ran into a nutritionist who said, ‘Oh, Alex that’s terrible! You’ve got to be eating better than that at the start of the day.’ So I changed,” he said.

“I stopped eating Snickers and Diet Pepsi and I replaced them with Milky Ways and Diet Cokes, so you’re not going to catch me eating properly in the mornings,” Trebek continued.

“I do have a good solid dinner every evening, but I find that there must be some kind of camel blood in me because if I’m working outside — and I love working around the house — if I’m doing physical labor I never think of food; I don’t get hungry, I don’t get thirsty, and as a result my body cramps up like mad in the evenings, and I just go crazy complaining,” the Jeopardy! host added. “And so I should drink more water, but I don’t have a regimen, a good-health type regimen.”

He also spoke about his longevity on the show during the conversation.

“I told audiences and interviewers in the past that I will stick with it as long as I’m having a good time and as long as I feel my skills haven’t diminished too much,” he stated. “They have diminished somewhat; I’m slower than I used to be. There are times when I have what I call senior moments, little skips in the brain process, and I understand that. But hopefully the audience is going to continue to be very forgiving of those kinds of mistakes, and I can see myself going on.”

Luckily, fans can still catch Trebek on Jeopardy! for at least a few more years.