Alex Trebek’s Health Update Lights up ‘Jeopardy!’ Fans on Social Media

Jeopardy! fans are praising Alex Trebek for the latest update on his health. It has been a year since the longtime host announced that he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, and so far his treatment is working. Viewers of his show were overjoyed.

Trebek shared an update on his health in a new video posted on social media on Wednesday. Standing on the Jeopardy! set, he detailed the latest news in his treatment — some of it good, some of it ominous.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The one-year survival rate for stage four pancreatic cancer patients is 18 percent. I’m very happy to report I have just reached that marker,” Trebek said. “Now, I’d be lying if I said the journey had been an easy one. There were some good days but a lot of not-so-good days. I joked with friends that the cancer won’t kill me, the chemo treatments will.”

Trebek also spoke about the difficulties of chemotherapy and other cancer treatments, describing the side effects and the toll it can take. He praised others fighting cancer and the survivors who have made it through.

“There were moments of great pain, days when certain bodily functions no longer functioned, and sudden, massive attacks of great depression that made me wonder if it really was worth fighting on,” Trebek continued. “But I brushed that aside quickly because that would have been a massive betrayal.”

To Trebek, any negativity on his part would be “a betrayal of my wife and soulmate, Jean, who has given her all to help me survive. It would have been a betrayal of other cancer patients who have looked to me as an inspiration and a cheerleader of sorts, of the value of living and hope.”

“And it would certainly have been a betrayal of my faith in God, and the millions of prayers that have been said on my behalf,” Trebek added.

As the video circulated on social media, fans praised Trebek for his tireless fight and for the smile he wore through it all. Here are the highlights from Twitter.

Excitement

For many fans, the inclusion of good news at the beginning of Trebek’s video was enough for them. They celebrated with cries of victory, congratulations, emphatic emojis and, of course, animated GIFs.

Thankful

Thank you for keeping us updated Alex😀

Continued Prayers for you to have a full recovery from this dreadful disease 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Sandpiper👑✝️✡️🐕🐈❤️ (@darhar981) March 4, 2020

Many also thanked Trebek for keeping them up to date. They noted how hard it can be to relive the journey for everyone who wants to know, and with millions of fans, Trebek faces more of that than anyone.

‘Keep Fighting’

Keep fighting, Alex. You can and you will beat this! — Boston the Detroit sports fan. 🥰 (@GirlNamedBoston) March 4, 2020

Fans also encouraged Trebek to keep on fighting in spite of his obvious weariness. They hoped the game show host would get through the next round of treatments with all the miraculous positivity he has now.

New Clue

Correct — Noah (@foilsheen) March 4, 2020

Fans joked about putting Trebek’s news into Jeopardy! terms, since he was standing on the show’s set. Many thought that Trebek should be the answer to a question about the “badass of 2020,” or something similar.

‘National Treasure’

Love you Alex! You’re a national treasure and you have millions of us in the trenches with you! Keep fighting and we’ll keep praying! ❤️ — Champagne Blonde (@ChampagneSane) March 4, 2020

Trebek received an outpouring of praise not just for his battle with cancer, but for his career as a whole. Many called Trebek a “national treasure,” and said that the world could not afford to lose him now.

Doctor’s Opinion

Alex Trebek is an inspiration for so many patients, doctors, and human beings. He has a fighting spirit that is as powerful as anything modern medicine has to offer. Because no matter how advanced our treatments and chemotherapy can be, it’s the will to fight that matters most. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) March 4, 2020

Trebek got praise from real doctors on social media, many of whom marvelled at how well the treatments were going for him. They noted that the game show host had a combination of grit and luck that few patients were lucky enough to maintain.

Other Survivors

Prayers for u🙏🙏 — MiMiSunGoddess🌞 (@MiMi1PokerDiva) March 4, 2020

Finally, many who responded to Trebek’s posts were cancer survivors themselves. They thanked Trebek for the way he handled his condition and the way he shone a light on the struggles of others, not just himself.



Jeopardy! airs on weeknights at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.