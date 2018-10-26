Alex Rodriguez Spousal Support With Ex Wife Stems From ‘Excessive’ Spending

Alex Rodriguez and ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis are locked in a heated legal battle after the former Yankees player has reportedly started to seek to reduce his child support payments.

The couple, who wed in November of 2002 and divorced just years later, are reportedly at a standstill in their child support renegotiations, with Rodriguez looking to significantly reduce his monthly payments, an effort that has been made a point of contention between the two.

“They have been discussing his payments for awhile through lawyers,” a source told PEOPLE. “Alex takes good care of his kids and he has been good to Cynthia but feels he is paying excessive amounts to his ex that should be lowered since he is no longer playing ball.”

The former couple, who share daughters Natasha, 13, and Ella, 10, negotiated a divorce settlement in September of 2008, just three months after Scurits filed for divorce. The settlement included a hefty spousal and child support lump sum paid to Scurtis each month totaling $115,000, which Rodriquez has been paying tax-free ever since.

Following his retirement from baseball in 2016, however, Rodriguez is reportedly hoping to have that amount drastically lowered, as he now makes significantly less, with his income having dropped from $30 million to $3 million.

“He is not going to do anything to change what his daughters get from their father or will he change anything about their time with him,” the source added. “He just feels that his ex needs to come down a bit in what she needs.”

While the former Yankees player is reportedly willing to pay $20,000 a month in child support along with all other expenses, such as tuition, Scurtis is reportedly seeking $50,000 a month despite that expenses for their two children are estimated to add up to around $7,000-$12,000 every month.

A source who spoke to TMZ alleged that Scurits has been using those extra thousands of dollars to make a comfortable living for herself, claiming that Scurtis has refused to get a job despite having a master’s degree in psychology. The source also claimed that Scurits is now rich and has three homes and multiple cars along with millions of dollars stashed away in the bank.

During divorce settlements, Scurits had also reportedly been keen on maintaining some of Rodriguez’s wealth. Despite a prenuptial agreement having been set in place prior to their marriage, upon their divorce, Scurtis had reportedly asked to keep their $12 million Florida mansion and had requested to earn a portion of Rodriguez’s earnings during their marriage.