Alex Rodriguez Spotted With Ben Affleck's Ex After Jennifer Lopez Split

✖

It's a small world! Alex Rodriguez was spotted hanging out with Ben Affleck’s ex-girlfriend Lindsay Shookus on Saturday following the former MLB player's split from Jennifer Lopez earlier this year. Rodriguez can be seen sitting next to the Saturday Night Live producer at an intimate birthday party in the Hamptons in a video obtained by Page Six Monday, just about two months after the pair's respective exes reunited in April.

While Rodriguez and Shookus hanging out together sparked rumors they were together, a rep for the athlete told the athlete "there is absolutely zero there." Further shutting down romance speculation, the rep added, "They’ve been friends for 15 years." Shookus and Affleck dated for two years, splitting in April 2019, while Rodriguez and Lopez were engaged after four years of dating when they announced in April their split.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," the two said in a joint statement at the time. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other, and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

The pair broke up just months after Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy was accused of having an affair with Rodriguez, and the Bravo personality joked about her role in Lopez and Affleck getting back together shortly after the end of her engagement. "I say you’re welcome," she told Us Weekly recently. "I mean, I will be honest with you. I had nothing to do with why they split, and I think everybody knows that. And if you don’t know that, then that’s just ridiculous, like, let’s be honest."

Affleck and Lopez called off their engagement in 2004 after meeting on the set of the 2003 film Gigli, but have been spotted vacationing together and kissing over the past several weeks. "Jen got back in touch with Ben after it became apparent to her that things with Alex weren’t working anymore," an insider told Us Weekly of their reunion. "Jen was very intent on parting ways amicably with Alex and being respectful to him." As soon as they reconnected, "it became very clear to both of them that the old magic and special connection was still there," the source added.