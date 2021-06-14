Alex Rodriguez Compliments Ex-Wife Cynthia Scurtis as the Two Reunite Following Jennifer Lopez Split

✖

Alex Rodriguez reunited with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis over the weekend, calling her a "world class mommy" as they spent time together Saturday. The former athlete looks like he was getting a sweat on with Scurtis, sharing a photo at the gym with his ex and her husband, Angel Nicolas, in one picture, then reposted a video in which Scurtis wraps his leg in ice.

"Cynthia is a world class mommy to our girls…wrapping ice though?!?!?! LOL," the athlete captioned the clip he posted on his Instagram Story. The former couple share daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13 and were married from 2002 to 2008. The two have had to work on developing a smooth co-parenting relationship, the former MLB player told the Raising the Bar podcast in January, calling his ex a "great mother" at the time.

"When I want to do things at Christmas with the girls, I may start asking for, not permission, but proactively in July I may be talking about Christmas, versus if I was in a different state of mind, I would drop it Dec. 15 and say, 'Hey, Cynthia, can I have the kids?'" he explained of their evolution. "So it's been a really, really nice experience for us. I'm very friendly with Angel, he's wonderful with my girls. I think having four good people at the table, well, three good people and me."

Rodriguez recently split with fiancée Jennifer Lopez, announcing the end of their two-year engagement in April. "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," the two said in a joint statement at the time. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other, and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

Lopez has since reunited romantically with her ex, Ben Affleck, and was spotted with the actor shortly after her split from Rodriguez. "Jen got back in touch with Ben after it became apparent to her that things with Alex weren’t working anymore," an insider told Us Weekly of their reunion. "Jen was very intent on parting ways amicably with Alex and being respectful to him." As soon as they reconnected, "it became very clear to both of them that the old magic and special connection was still there," the source added.