Alex Rodriguez Credits Girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro With His 32-Pound Weight Loss

Alex Rodriguez has credited his girlfriend with helping him lose more than 30 pounds. In a new interview, the 48-year-old former major league baseball player stated that Jaclyn "Jac" Cordeiro changed the lives of him and his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, thanks to her fitness program. "Look, she's been incredible for me and for Cynthia," he told Us Weekly Monday. "[Jac is] the only person that can come into co-parents and make us both better. Cynthia has got in incredible shape following the JacFit program, [and] I've lost 32 pounds following her program," he said.

In addition, Rodriguez, who has two daughters with Scurtis, praised Cordeiro, saying she is so effective because of her background as a nurse. "She's used to taking care of people that are sick," he said. "What I love about what she's done in JacFit and the amount of people that she's influenced is the reaction that I see from people to her. It's really mind-blowing," he continued. "I see what she's done in my life, with my health [and with] Cynthia to name a few. She comes at it from a very proactive [place] and helps you get in tremendous shape so you don't have to hopefully be sick and prevent any type of health issues."

In October 2022, Rodriguez and Cordeiro were first rumored to be dating after they were seen holding hands and walking on Rodeo Drive. At the time, an insider close to the couple told Page Six that the ex-athlete is "enjoying spending time" with the fitness trainer. "Friends say he's very happy and enjoying [their] time together. He's enjoying spending time with her. She's great! She's a former nurse and a mother of two," the source said. "He's great with her and really happy," the insider added.

They made their Instagram debut as a couple in December of that year when they posed for a holiday picture alongside his two daughters shared with Scurtis, Natasha, and Ella. In the intervening time, Natasha, 18, a first-year student at the University of Michigan, and Ella, 15, have developed a close relationship with Cordeiro. The fitness trainer even helped Rodriguez move Natasha into her college dorm.

"I went with Jac and we were waiting for Natasha [before we left]. We got there early to her dorms and we saw a handful of parents saying goodbye to their children," the athlete described to Us of Natasha's college move-in day. "And it was funny, every time it was exactly the same. The parents were a mess. The father would go into the driver's seat, the mom would give the hug to the young man or the young woman, and every time it was like the mom crying and the child consoling, [which was] kind of cute. It was no different with me."



