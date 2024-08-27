Jennifer Garner Facing Breakup Rumors Amidst Ex Ben Affleck's Divorce

Has Ben Affleck's divorce from Jennifer Lopez impacted his ex-wife Jennifer Garner's current budding relationship? Initial reports surfaced that she and her beau, John Miller, were on a break. But recent photos may prove otherwise. On August 21, a report from Life & Style alleged that Garner's close co-parenting relationship and friendship with Affleck had a negative effect on her and Miller's romance. At the time of the report, they reportedly hadn't been photographed publicly together in four months. Garner and Miller have been together for six years.

A source told the publication that they "have been on a break," and it's no coincidence that their relationship trouble began amid Affleck and Lopez's marriage crumbling. Some wondered if Garner and Affleck, who were married for 10 years and share three children, would reconcile. "Jen's had so much going on with Ben, it just took a toll," the source claimed, adding, "and she and John ended up going their separate ways. It wasn't her choice."

Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck after two years of marriage on what would have been the second anniversary of their lavish Georgia ceremony. She noted on the divorce documents that they separated in April 2024, just a week before he skipped the Met Gala.

Affleck has been spotted with Garner and their children on several family outings since he and Lopez were separated. "Ben's been turning to Jen [Garner] for advice and support, and that's been a big source of annoyance for John," the insider claimed. "He doesn't enjoy competing with her ex-husband for her attention."

Despite what sources tell Life & Style, E! News reports that Miller and Garner's love life is actually thriving. They were recently spotted out for dinner. They've been together since 2018.

Garner and Affleck split in 2015 at the height of his struggles with alcoholism. He reconnected with Lopez in 2021 18 years after their first go around at love, and after her split from Alex Rodriguez. They wed in 2022.