Alec Baldwin Speaks out Following Arrest

Alec Baldwin denies throwing a punch in the fight over a parking spot that got him arrested on Friday morning.

Baldwin was taken into custody by the New York City Police Department when he and another man reportedly got into an argument over a parking spot. Witnesses spoke to reporters from TMZ, saying that the stranger rushed into a parking spot Baldwin’s friend was saving for him. After some arguing, they said that Baldwin punched the man squarely in the jaw.

After he was released a few hours later, Baldwin walked stoically past reporters and camera crews, saying nothing. However, he did get on Twitter later on Friday night, attempting to clarify the situation.

“Normally, I would not comment on something as egregiously misstated as today’s story,” he wrote. “However, the assertion that I punched anyone over a parking spot is false. I wanted to go on the record stating as much. I realize that it has become a sport to tag people w as many negative charges and defaming allegations as possible for the purposes of clickbait entertainment.”

He continued, “Fortunately, no matter how reverberating the echos, it doesn’t make the statements true.”

Fans dropped in with many more questions about the fight, but Baldwin did not offer any more answers. The alleged victim in the fight, a 49-year-old male, was taken to the hospital with an allegedly swollen jaw.

Baldwin was also heard to yell “f— off” in the midst of the altercation.

It is no secret that Baldwin has battled with anger management issues over the years. The acclaimed actor was arrested back in 2014 when police stopped him for riding his bike in the wrong direction on a New York City street. According to a report by CNN at the time, he became so incensed when asked for identification that he yelled at the officers.

“Police stated that he got belligerent and started arguing with them and using profanity,” said Deputy Chief Kim Y. Royster.

Baldwin was given a summons for riding against the flow of traffic and another for disorderly conduct.

Before that, Baldwin had an even more infamous encounter in 2013, when he chased after a photographer hanging around his New York City apartment. He used a homophobic slur while trying to drive the paparazzi away and was later forced to apologize.



Saturday Night Live returns from a two week hiatus this weekend, but there is no telling whether Baldwin will appear in character as President Trump so soon after his arrest.