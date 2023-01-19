Alec Baldwin to Be Charged in 'Rust' Shooting

It has been reported that actor Alec Baldwin is officially facing criminal charges stemming from the tragic Rust-set shooting. According to TMZ, both Baldwin and the film's head armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed have been charged with involuntary manslaughter. The outlet notes that, if convicted, the charge comes with a possible 5-year prison sentence.

On Oct. 21, 2021, Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on the set of Rust, after a prop gun that Baldwin was holding discharged. The gun was initially not believed to be loaded with live rounds. Director Joel Souza was also injured during the incident. During an interview with ABC News host George Stephanopoulos, Baldwin claimed that he "didn't pull the trigger" on the gun, stating that he has no idea why or how it fired a live round. This claim has been backed up by the film's Assistant Director, David Halls. In a previous statement to Good Morning America, Halls's attorney Lisa Torraco said, "Dave has told me since the very first day I met him that Alec did not pull that trigger. His finger was never in the trigger guard."

It was previously revealed that Hutchins' husband, Matthew, and the producers of Rust reached a settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit he'd filed, which would have seen the film's production resume this year. In a statement, Souza said, "Those of us who were lucky enough to have spent time with Halyna knew her to be exceedingly talented, kind, creative, and a source of incredible positive energy. I only wish the world had gotten to know her under different circumstances, as it surely would have through her amazing work."

The filmmaker continued, "In my own attempts to heal, any decision to return to finish directing the film could only make sense for me if it was done with the involvement of Matt and the Hutchins family. Though certainly bittersweet, I am pleased that together, we will now complete what Halyna and I started. My every effort on this film will be devoted to honoring Halyna's legacy and making her proud. It is a privilege to see this through on her behalf." Production on Rust was set to resume this month, but at this time it is unclear if cameras have begun rolling again. At this time, Baldwin does not appear to have issued a statement on the charges.