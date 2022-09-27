Alec Baldwin Issues Emotional Statement Almost 1 Year After 'Rust' Shooting

Alec Baldwin is grateful his family has helped him hold on through a heartbreaking year as the investigation continues into the tragic on-set Rust shooting that took place on Oct. 21, 2021. Nearly a year after a gun the 30 Rock actor was holding discharged and killed 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza, Baldwin took to Instagram with a heartfelt post alluding to the hardship of the last year.

Sharing photos of his younger children, whom he shares with his wife Hilaria, Baldwin reflected on his life as of late in the caption of a Monday Instagram. "These kids. All of them born in 212. Same hospital. First four in the same room. Last three in the same, but different room," he wrote. "My heart has been broken a thousand times this past year. And things in my life May never be the same." While there are "lots of changes coming," Baldwin continued that his family "has kept me alive" and is his "reason for living."

Baldwin has spoken out a number of times since the shooting, maintaining that he did not pull the trigger on the gun that discharged. The Boss Baby actor still could potentially face charges in the fatal shooting, however, according to Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, who wrote in a letter to the New Mexico Board of Finance obtained and published by Deadline that "one of the possible defendants is well-known movie actor Alec Baldwin."

Baldwin's lawyer, Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel, responded to PEOPLE in a statement that some people "draw false conclusions" based on that letter. "The DA has made clear that she has not received the sheriff's report or made any decisions about who, if anyone, might be charged in this case," the statement continued. "And during my communications with the DA's office just a few weeks ago, after the August 30 funding request was submitted, I was told that it would be premature to discuss the case because they had not yet reviewed the file or deliberated about their charging decision." The statement concluded, "It is irresponsible to report otherwise. The DA's office must be given the space to review this matter without unfounded speculation and innuendo."