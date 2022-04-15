Ireland Baldwin Shows Aftermath of Facial Cosmetic Surgery

Ireland Baldwin detailed why she decided to get a cosmetic procedure and her reasoning behind moving forward with the surgery. Last week, Baldwin shared that she had a “minimally invasive, hour-long in-office procedure” called FaceTite to remove the fat under her chin. A plastic surgeon uses radiofrequency waves and liposuction to pull in the skin during the procedure.

After sharing a photo of her bandaged face on Instagram, the daughter of actor Alec Baldwin addressed on TikTok Tuesday some of the criticism sent her way over what she chose to have done. “You have to pick one. Either you’re going to get mad at people who aren’t open and transparent about the work that they’ve had done to themselves, or you’re gonna get mad at people for getting work done to themselves. You can’t have both,” she said.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://www.tiktok.com/@irelandshmireland/video/7085751723037330730

“So the procedure I had done not that this is anyone’s business,” she added, “but I, for the young women who follow me and the young people who follow me, choose to be as open and transparent about these kinds of things because I don’t want to be misleading. ” Baldwin stressed that she has “never” used filters and has had no other bodily modifications done, “Not that there’s anything wrong with that,” she noted.

“The reason I had it done is because I had this very stubborn pocket of fat and extra skin under my face,” she said. “And before you say, ‘Well why don’t you just diet and work out and not be a lazy b–,’ it doesn’t work like that. When I had an array of eating disorders in my life and I was scary skinny, I still had this chin, and it was even more prominent when I was skinnier. As I’ve gained weight and as I’ve aged, it hasn’t gone away at all. It’s only become worse and worse. I am terrified of anesthesia and being put under, and plastic surgery. So I tried to find the most age-appropriate and minimally invasive option for someone who is 26 years old.”

“I’m a woman. I’m not underage, I’m a consenting adult who made this choice, and I couldn’t be happier,” Baldwin continued. “I don’t plan on getting anything else done. I am grateful for the body I have, and I wouldn’t change anything else about myself. This is something that really, really, really bothered me my whole life and I decided to do something about it.”