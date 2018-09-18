Alec Baldwin Apparently Confirms Hailey Baldwin’s Marriage to Justin Bieber on Emmys Red Carpet

After days of confusion over the status of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin‘s relationship, Baldwin’s uncle Alec Baldwin has seemingly confirmed that the couple is indeed married, according to comments he made on the red carpet at the Emmys on Monday night.

“They went off and got married,” the actor told Access. “I don’t know what the deal is!”

Multiple reports in recent days have indicated that Bieber and his fiancée had visited a courthouse in New York City to get legally married, with a source telling PEOPLE, “They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone.”

After the reports began circulating, Hailey took to Twitter with a now-deleted tweet, writing, “I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I’m not married yet!”

A second source told PEOPLE that while the couple legally married, the famous pair seems to view their actual wedding as more important than a marriage license.

“They didn’t want anyone but their families to know they got married,” the source said. “This wasn’t a wedding.”

“They can’t wait to have a wedding,” the insider added. “But for other reasons, it was easier for them to get the legal stuff out of the way now and to get married. It was more of a necessary ceremony to make it legal. It doesn’t seem like it was a big deal to them.”

The source said that the wedding will be in “the next few months” and that the couple will not wear wedding rings until the ceremony takes place. The source added that the two “decided last week to get married” and “seem happy about it.”

“They are still planning the wedding and are excited to have a celebration,” the insider shared. “They are still deciding on a wedding location.”

Hailey recently offered a few details on the her upcoming wedding while speaking to The Cut.

“I just picture lights strung everywhere,” the model said, adding, “I think having it in the woods would be so beautiful.”

Bieber and Hailey became engaged in July during a trip to the Bahamas.

“Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY,” Bieber wrote on Instagram in a post confirming their engagement. “My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else.”

Photo Credit: Getty / James Devaney