Alabama Barker Shuts Down Body-Shamers, Opens up About Health Challenges

Alabama Barker spoke candidly about battling an autoimmune condition while denouncing the weight-related criticism she had faced. After recently being spotted out with stepmom Kourtney Kardashian who is expecting her first child with her father Travis Barker, the 17-year-old responded to body-shamers in a TikTok video. In the beginning, Alabama stared blankly into the camera, then said, "That's my face when I see all the fake pages commenting about my weight and paparazzi pictures saying I'm a catfish or saying I'm fat." After Alabama's remarks, the video continued, with her saying that it has been difficult for her growing up in the public eye and dealing with negativity from the internet. "I would love to see you guys getting random pictures taken of you when you're leaving the grocery store, [speaking in] the middle of a sentence and your mouth wide open and let's see how beautiful you look," she said.

As well as acknowledging that some factors have been contributing to the changes in Alabama's weight that are outside of her control, she said that she has "a thyroid problem and autoimmune disease." Even though she did not elaborate on the specifics of her health challenges, she noted that they had been a major reason for her weight gain. "It would be very appreciated if you guys just keep your opinions to yourself. It'll get you further in life," she said, explaining that she will return to "normal weight" once her thyroid condition is "balanced."

In addition, Travis and Shanna Moakler's daughter said that despite the widespread criticism, she had not gained 1,000 pounds. "It's like 5-10 pounds, which is so normal for a lot of girls," she said. "Weight fluctuates, and I don't want any girls that are young [and] watching this that are gaining weight to ever think there's something wrong with it. … I would appreciate if you guys put yourself in my shoes." Alabama has already taken significant steps to attack trolls in the past month. In April, she clapped back at insulting comments she received regarding the way she applied her makeup. "When Kathryn with 3 kids, only waterline liner, 4 different colored blonde [hair] & Toms shoes talks about my makeup or age," according to the TikTok post she wrote as she mouthed along to an audio clip that teased, "I'll tell you what you look like, but you won't like it."