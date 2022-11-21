Al Roker Met With Overwhelming Well Wishes From 'Today' Viewers Amid Health Scare
Today Show favorite Al Roker gave fans a little scare with his recent hospital stay, despite letting folks know it wasn't anything too serious. He had been dealing with a blood clot in his leg and it made its way to his lung, which is a danger to anybody and especially for a 68-year-old man.
"So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I've been. Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs," Roker wrote on social media. "After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone."
Al Roker tested positive for COVID in late September! COVID vastly increases your risk of blood clots & this article should mention it, @NBCNews @mirna_alsharif. Many people still do not realize serious risks of blood clots and cardiac issues after COVID.https://t.co/dtEax088ox https://t.co/hSlGbhGZoH— Myra Batchelder #VaccinesPlus #WearAMask (@myrabatchelder) November 18, 2022
As Roker noted, many people sent out well wishes and thoughtful messages. This includes his co-anchors on Today and tons of fans on social media. Scroll down to get a full taste of the tributes.
The TODAY family sends love to Al Roker after he shared he's in the hospital. https://t.co/ov07cVbnVg— TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 19, 2022
"Oh my gosh Al wishing you well and back to good health!! Get back on your feet soon," Natalie Morales shared. She still has a great relationship with folks on the show despite her exit to host The Talk on CBS.
November 20, 2022
Roker's wife, Deborah Roberts, already shared a post to update fans, but she praised the medical care the Today personality was receiving. "So grateful for the top notch medical care and prayer warriors from every corner. We love you dearly sweet Al and can't wait to get you home," she wrote.
Best wishes to you AL. Get better and come back soon. Our boy misses you on Today. pic.twitter.com/qqpc3325bz— Steve Overholser (@Countsteve) November 19, 2022
Roker also got some friendly offers from others in his life. "Love you Al! Rodney Peete and I are here if you need us," Holly Robinson Peete shared in the comments.
Glad you got the help you needed as quickly as you did Al. I've watched you since your Cleveland, Ohio days. You were my favorite weatherman then and have remained so thru these many years. ❤️❤️❤️ The world is a better place because you are in it! 🤗😁😻— Catherine Ricker (@CatherineRicke4) November 19, 2022
"You're the strongest person we know. We miss you and will see you soon!!" Savannah Guthrie shared, making sure people knew that Roker wasn't just some geek off the street. He's a regulator and damn good at it.
Sending good vibes and good health your way…and putting some blood thinners in your stocking this year. Can’t wait to see you back on TV my friend.— Mike Bettes (@mikebettes) November 19, 2022
"Sending so many healthy, positive, healing prayers your way! You are so strong!" Hollie Strano wrote to her NBC co-worker, hoping the best.
Wishing you the best Al. Get home soon and enjoy Thanksgiving— Dana's Referrals (@DanasReferrals) November 21, 2022
Fans and friends didn't hide their feelings on Roker and hoped he'd be home soon. "Love you Al! Hurry home. You are missed and loved beyond measure!," Jenna Bush Hager wrote on social media.