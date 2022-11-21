Al Roker Met With Overwhelming Well Wishes From 'Today' Viewers Amid Health Scare

By Andrew Roberts

Today Show favorite Al Roker gave fans a little scare with his recent hospital stay, despite letting folks know it wasn't anything too serious. He had been dealing with a blood clot in his leg and it made its way to his lung, which is a danger to anybody and especially for a 68-year-old man.

"So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I've been. Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs," Roker wrote on social media. "After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone."

As Roker noted, many people sent out well wishes and thoughtful messages. This includes his co-anchors on Today and tons of fans on social media. Scroll down to get a full taste of the tributes.

Get Back on Your Feet Soon!

"Oh my gosh Al wishing you well and back to good health!! Get back on your feet soon," Natalie Morales shared. She still has a great relationship with folks on the show despite her exit to host The Talk on CBS.

prevnext

Get Well!

Roker's wife, Deborah Roberts, already shared a post to update fans, but she praised the medical care the Today personality was receiving. "So grateful for the top notch medical care and prayer warriors from every corner. We love you dearly sweet Al and can't wait to get you home," she wrote.

prevnext

If You Need Us

Roker also got some friendly offers from others in his life. "Love you Al! Rodney Peete and I are here if you need us," Holly Robinson Peete shared in the comments.

prevnext

Strongest There Is

"You're the strongest person we know. We miss you and will see you soon!!" Savannah Guthrie shared, making sure people knew that Roker wasn't just some geek off the street. He's a regulator and damn good at it.

prevnext

Sending Prayers

"Sending so many healthy, positive, healing prayers your way! You are so strong!" Hollie Strano wrote to her NBC co-worker, hoping the best.

prevnext
0comments

Love You!

Fans and friends didn't hide their feelings on Roker and hoped he'd be home soon. "Love you Al! Hurry home. You are missed and loved beyond measure!," Jenna Bush Hager wrote on social media.

prev
Start the Conversation

of