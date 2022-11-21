Al Roker Met With Overwhelming Well Wishes From 'Today' Viewers Amid Health Scare

Today Show favorite Al Roker gave fans a little scare with his recent hospital stay, despite letting folks know it wasn't anything too serious. He had been dealing with a blood clot in his leg and it made its way to his lung, which is a danger to anybody and especially for a 68-year-old man.

"So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I've been. Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs," Roker wrote on social media. "After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone."

Al Roker tested positive for COVID in late September! COVID vastly increases your risk of blood clots & this article should mention it, @NBCNews @mirna_alsharif. Many people still do not realize serious risks of blood clots and cardiac issues after COVID.https://t.co/dtEax088ox https://t.co/hSlGbhGZoH — Myra Batchelder #VaccinesPlus #WearAMask (@myrabatchelder) November 18, 2022

As Roker noted, many people sent out well wishes and thoughtful messages. This includes his co-anchors on Today and tons of fans on social media. Scroll down to get a full taste of the tributes.