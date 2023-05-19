Ainsley Earhardt Mourns Mom Dale on First Mother's Day Without Her

Ainsley Earhardt is continuing to mourn the loss of her mother, Dale Earhardt, who passed away in October at the age of 72. On Sunday, the Fox News anchor marked her first Mother's Day since her mother's passing by sharing an emotional tribute online, with Earhardt taking a moment to reflect on her grief.

Earhardt marked the somber occasion by sharing a gallery of throwback images of her mother from childhood through her later years of life. While Earhardt admitted that she thought her first Mother's Day without her mom "was going to be really hard," she said, "By the grace of God it has been a day of celebration." According to Earhardt, she "received so many texts, flowers from a few special people in my life and reminders of my many blessings."

"I am grateful for having an amazing mother who loved and was honest with me. I fell more in love with her when I became a mother too. Learned to appreciate her. So hug and love your mamas. It's not an easy job, but it's the best job! One day I will see my mama again – no pain, no needles, no sin or sadness," Earhardt continued. "Mama, I love you and know you are happy with your God, your parents and those who went before you. Rest In Peace."

The Sunday post came just seven months after the Fox News personality shared the heartbreaking news that her mother died on Oct. 22 at the age of 72. During a segment of Fox & Friends, Earhardt explained that about a week before Dale's passing, her husband contacted her children to inform them of their mother's declining health. Earhardt also revealed that her mother was placed on dialysis following her February 2018 stroke and had been diagnosed with diabetes and also had gallbladder issues. Earhardt added towards the end of the emotional tribute, "I'm so proud to call her mom, and I am so proud to be her daughter."

Earhardt's special Mother's Day post was met with an outpouring of support. Commenting on the post, one person wrote, "the lost (sic) of a mother is one of toughest tribulations in life, in my opinion, God bless," with somebody else adding, "Sending prayers and hugs." Another person told Earhardt that she's "made your sweet mom proud, Ainsley!"