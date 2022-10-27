Ainsley Earhardt's Mother Has Died

Ainsley Earhardt is mourning the loss of her mother. The Fox News anchor revealed the tragic news Monday that her mother, Dale Earhardt, died on Saturday, Oct. 22 at the age of 72. According to Earhardt, about a week before Dale's passing, her husband contacted her children to inform them of their mother's declining health. Earhardt added that her mother was placed on dialysis following her February 2018 stroke and had been diagnosed with diabetes and also had gallbladder issues.

Following her mother's passing over the weekend, Earhardt took a moment to pay tribute to her during Monday's segment of Fox & Friends. Acknowledging that "you all probably are wondering how I can come to work today," Earhardt told viewers, "the answer is my mom would have wanted me to." Earhardt went on to share that her mother, who worked as a teacher for 33 years, loved watching Fox & Friends, adding, per Mediaite,"she knew when I was taking a day off and would say, 'Where are you?! She was wonderful."

According to Earhardt, Dale's grandkids were told of their grandmother's death Saturday night, and she asked her kids what they thought Christmastime would be like with their grandmother in heaven. Earhardt said her nephew Graham said, "there are going to be a lot of balloons," while her daughter Hayden said, "Can we pick up the phone and call her in heaven."

"We're just grateful we know her faith was strong. We know where she is. She's with Jesus. She loved the lord and taught all of us about Jesus and took us to church every single Sunday," Earhardt continued in part. "Mom was kind of the one who was the support system for our family. And she cooked dinner for us every night. She was a school teacher. She was a school teacher. She would come home late run around with our errands and have food on the table for my dad. So she just was a servant. She served everybody in her community. She had a lot of friends. She loved playing bridge and shanghai."

Concluding he tribute, an emotional Earhardt said, "I'm so proud to call her mom, and I am so proud to be her daughter." Dale is survived by her husband, her three children, her four grandchildren, her sister, and her sister-in-law.