Fox News Gives Update on Primetime Changes Following Report That 'Hannity' Will Move to Tucker Carlson's Slot

Fox News has given an update on changes to their primetime schedule, following reports that Hannity will move to Tucker Carlson's vacated slot. According to Deadline, a spokesperson for Fox News stated, "No decision has been made on a new primetime line-up and there are multiple scenarios under consideration." This seems to imply that the rumors of Sean Hannity taking over Carlson's timeslot were untrue, or possibly just premature.

On Monday, April 24, it was announced that Carlson and Fox News had parted ways. Later reports indicated that Fox News boss Rupert Murdoch had fired Carlson. Days later, Carlson took to social media to issue his first official statement on the matter. In a video message, Carlson greeted his fans and followers, then proceeded to deliver a short speech that seemingly took jabs at his critics and old network, while also recognizing his supporters.

"One of the first things you realize, when you step outside the noise for a few days, is how many genuinely nice people there are in this country and decent people who really care about what's true," Carlson began his video, then adding that "the other thing you notice when you take a little time off is how unbelievably stupid most of the debates you see on television are."

Carlson most recently revealed that he is planning a new show on Twitter. "There aren't many platforms left that allow free speech," Carlson said in a three-minute video posted to the social media channel. "The last big one remaining in the world, the only one, is Twitter, where we are now. Twitter has long served as the place where our national conversation incubates and develops. Twitter is not a partisan site, everybody's allowed here, and we think that's a good thing."

He later added that "the news you consume is a lie," and that he would be "bringing a new version of the show we've been doing for the last six and a half years" to Twitter. "We're just grateful to be here," he said. "Free speech is the main right that you have. Without it, you have no others."