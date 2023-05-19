Why Ainsley Earhardt Left the Country Last Week Amid Sean Hannity Romance

Amid ongoing reports of her alleged romance with fellow Fox News personality Sean Hannity, Ainsley Earhardt jet set out of the country, but it was all for a very important reason. The Fox News host made the trip across the pond earlier this month to cover the historical coronation of King Charles III on Saturday, May 6, and she had an adorable companion.

Earhardt documented the special coverage on Instagram, where she confirmed in a May 6 post that she safely landed in London for the big occasion, which reunited much of the British royal family, including Prince Harry. Snapped outside of Buckingham Palace, the May 6 post showed Earhardt with other reporters, the Fox News host telling her followers, "We're live outside The Buckingham Palace for King Charles III's Coronation!!"

Earhardt didn't make the trip to London alone. As she embarked on the lengthy journey and undertook her coverage of the coronation, which took place at Westminster Abbey, her 7-year-old daughter Hayden, whom she shares with ex-husband Will Proctor, was at her side. In a follow-up Instagram post shared on May 7, Earhardt highlighted the special trip, with one image showing little Hayden decked out in her finest coronation day attire, which included a hatinator. During their time in the U.K., the mother-daughter duo partook in some classic British pastimes, including teatime. Earhardt also shared other images from her time in London, captioning the post, "honored to cover the [coronation] with my daughter. An historical moment we will never forget."

Earhardt's overseas travels came amid chatter surrounding her relationship status. On May 11, a report published by the Daily Mail alleged Earhardt is romantically involved with Hannity. According to the report, Earhardt and Hannity's friendship "bloomed into a committed relationship so strong they've blended their lives and their families," with one source alleging that Hannity is an "adoring" step-father-like figure to Hayden. Images published by the outlet even showed Hannity and Earhardt traveling together with Hayden in Palm Beach, Florida in February.

At this time, neither Earhardt nor Hannity have addressed the reports, which were supported by Entertainment Tonight. The outlet reported just after the Daily Mail's report, "ET has learned that recent reports on the relationship between Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt are true." Earhardt was previously married to Proctor, a former Clemson Tigers quarterback, from 2012 until Earhardt filed for divorce in October 2018. Hannity, meanwhile, was previously married to Jill Rhodes for over two decades. Earhardt nor Hannity were previously at the center of romance rumors in August 2019.