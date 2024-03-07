Adult Film Star Emily Willis Suffers Alleged OD, Remains in Coma

Adult film star Emily Willis remains in critical condition after her hospitalization in February due to an alleged overdose. While details are slim and no cause is confirmed, TMZ has learned the performer remains in critical condition and has not regained consciousness.

Michael Willis, the adult star's father, told TMZ that his daughter remains in a coma and is still unresponsive. She has stabilized since first entering the hospital a month ago, but her condition is still not where it needs to be. She is also reportedly on a ventilator and her family is "bracing for the worst."

Willis had been in rehab before being hospitalized, spending 8 days in treatment before suffering cardiac arrest. Law enforcement had previously told TMZ that Willis had been hospitalized for an overdose, but early toxicology screens showed no drugs in her system. Willis' father added that they were waiting for a physical copy of the report.

According to Michael Willis, his daughter hadn't been eating much before rehab and reportedly weighed only 80 pounds at the time. Willis' family launched a GoFundMe to cover her health expenses due to their inability to access Willis' funds. The fundraiser currently sits at $25,849 out of a total $60,000 goal after six days.