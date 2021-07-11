Adele's Rumored Relationship Is Back in the Spotlight

✖

People are once again speculating about the state of "Rolling in the Deep" singer Adele's relationship with British rapper Skepta. The alleged couple was seen shopping for discount Prada at the Cabazon Outlets outside San Bernardino, CA, Page Six reports. "She was sitting watching him while he was picking sweaters, pants, trying on jackets and coats, and having the employees help him. She was giving him feedback and saying what she thought he looked great in," a witness told Page Six. "It was cute that just waiting and being a normal girlfriend while he looked. He must have shopped for 45 minutes."

The rumored couple was first linked in 2019. In the report connecting Adele with the rapper, real name Joseph Junior Adenuga, the magazine's source said the two had found a deep connection in music, as well as their shared home neighborhood of Tottenham, London, and experience as parents to young kids. "They run in the same circles in London, and she's having fun," the source added. Skepta, who is dad to 2-year-old River from a prior relationship, has addressed his platonic relationship with Adele before, telling the Evening Standard in 2016, "Adele texts me all the time and keeps me in check. She speaks to me about how things are going."

However, Adele subtlely shot down the rumors in October 2020 after hosting Saturday Night Live. "Had the best time on SNL! Thank you to the most wonderful cast, crew, writers and producers. What a sublime bunch of people you are," she wrote on Instagram, thanking the show's creator, Lorne Michaels, for "believing in [her]," calling producer Lindsay Shookus her "sister for life," and comedian Maya Rudolph her "comedy and Mama hero!"

The singer also gave props to the "so up for it" audiences during the dress rehearsal and live show, continuing, "I did it for the joy of it and I hope you got some from it too!" Wishing Americans "good luck" with the Nov. 3 presidential election, she urged people to "look after each other and go easy on yourselves," before concluding, "I’m going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am! Peace out til next year."

As of March 4, the "Hello" songstress and ex-husband Simon Konecki's divorce was ratified by a judge after they reached an agreement on their settlement. Adele and Konecki share one child, an 8-year-old son named Angelo. This is the end of a nearly two-year process.