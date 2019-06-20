Adele’s Transformation Details After Split From Husband Revealed

Adele recently split from her husband of three years, and now new details on her subsequent physical transformation have emerged.

In April, it was reported that Adele and Simon Konecki, who share a young son together, had split. In recent weeks, the singer has apparently been heavily focused on her fitness and restarting her life.

According to the Daily Mail, a source close to the singer recently spoke with journalists and revealed, “Adele has been out enjoying herself and she sees that as her priority at the moment, along with being a mum to Angelo.

“She has been loving her new workout regime and it really works for her,” the source added. “It’s a bonus that she has shifted some weight. Her mates are glad she’s letting loose and there’s nothing but good feelings towards her. She’s got a new lease of life.”

One of the big moments in her “new lease” on life came just this month when the singer attended a Spice Girls reunion concert and documented it in an Instagram post.

“Oiii last time I saw the Spice Girls at Wembley was 21 years ago! Tonight with my nearest and dearest i cried, laughed, screamed, danced, reminisced and fell back in love with my 10 year old self. It’s no secret how much I love them, how much they inspired me to run for my life and never look back. I finally got to meet Ginger, I got drunk with the girls and quite frankly I can’t believe how far I’ve come,” she wrote in the post caption, “thank you for the madness I get to live, I couldn’t have got here without you 5 BRITISH legends! I love you!”

Adele also recently celebrated her 31st birthday, and commemorated it by posting a series of photos on Instagram.

She also included a caption that had many wondering if it was aimed at her ex.

At this time, it is rumored that the singer is working on new music, but there is currently no announced time line for when she may release a new song.