Adele Once Drank Four Bottles Of Wine Before Midday

Adele revealed that she once drank several bottles of wine before noon. The singer sipped a glass of the aforementioned spirit when she took the stage at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Saturday. She told the audience, per the Daily Star, "I remember when I came here in Covid, in lockdown, it was 11 a.m., and I was definitely like four bottles of wine in — like we all were. "I said in 2020 that I wanted to put my album out. And we were all at home just drunk basically," the musician added, according to The Sun. During an appearance on Oprah Winfrey, Adele previously revealed that she quit drinking after her estranged father, Mark Evans, died from bowel cancer in May 2021, the same year she divorced Simon Konecki.

Regarding her decision to become healthier, she noted, "Once I realized that I had a lot of work to do on myself, I stopped drinking and I started working out a lot … to keep me sort of centered." Adele discussed her "close relationship" with alcohol in a 2021 interview with Vogue. The singer said, "I was always very fascinated by alcohol. It's what kept my dad from me. So I always wanted to know what was so great about it." Adele had a difficult relationship with her father, who split up with her mother shortly after she was born. However, the singer said that she and Evans "got our peace" before his death and that she played him her yet-to-be-released album over Zoom a few days before he died.

There she is! With her glass of wine 😍🍷 Someone Like You at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. #WeekendsWithAdele #Adele @Adele pic.twitter.com/WNwZLyvyAc — Adam – Adele 🎵👑 (@adamdaydreamer) March 28, 2023

"One thing that definitely happened in my divorce was that it humanised my parents for me," Adele said. "Big time. I went to hell and back! And in that I found the peace to forgive him. He was ready to go and he lasted a long time with it. So thank you." In another interview with British Vogue, she spoke about a brief period when she frequented Los Angeles nightclubs and drank excessively during her split from Simon Konecki. Adele said, "I was falling out the back door of the bar rather than falling out of the front. Then I remember I woke up with the worst hangover. Hangxiety, I call it." There had been plans for Adele to make her last Vegas appearance on Saturday, but it has since been announced that she will be returning for some more shows in June, as well as releasing a concert film.