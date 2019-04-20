Adele and Husband Simon Konecki Break up After 8 Years Together

Adele is going to have to find someone like Simon Konecki.

Representatives of the pop superstar revealed Friday that the couple have gone their separate ways after eight years together. The couple married in 2017 and share one child together.

“Adele and her partner have separated,” Benny Tarantini and Carl Fysh said in a statement to the Associated Press. “They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

The British singer announced her marriage to Konecki onstage during her concert in Brisbane, Australia back in 2017, according The Hollywood Reporter.

“I was trying to remember how it was I felt at the beginning of the relationship that inspired that record,” Adele said at the time. “Because as bad as a break-up can be and as bitter and horrible and messy as it can be, that feeling when you first fall for someone is the best feeling on earth, and I am addicted to that feeling. Obviously, I can’t go through with those feelings because I’m married now.”

Adele and the entrepreneur have famously kept their romance out of the spotlight. The “Million Years Ago” singer first opened up about her relationship in a blog post in January 2012. Six months later, she revealed she and Konecki were expecting a baby, and the couple welcomed son Angelo on October 19, 2012.

According to PEOPLE, the family lived a quiet life, splitting their time in London and Beverly Hills, where they bought a home in 2016.

“The reason her relationship works with Simon is because they are on the same page,” a source told the outlet at the time. “Their priority is their son, and Adele loves being a mother. Angelo is a very happy little boy.”

In a Vanity Fair story from December 2016, Adele opened up about her relationship, calling Konecki “perfect” and “confident.” She also referred to their bond as the “most serious” relationship she had ever been in.

“I have no desire to be with anyone in show business because we all have egos,” she said at the time. “He’s not threatened by any stage of my life that I’m going for, and that’s an amazing thing.”

Since the end of her last world tour in 2017, Adele has remained mostly out of the spotlight. In March 2019, she made headlines after being spotted partying at New York City gay bar, Pieces, with Jennifer Lawrence. Rumors she was working on a new album surfaced at the time after she was spotted outside a recording studio in the city without her wedding ring.