Adele Fans Stunned by Singer's Incredible Body Transformation on Her 32nd Birthday
Social media has been left speechless after Adele dropped a photo showing her major body transformation. To mark her 32nd birthday, the singer returned to Instagram with a post not only thanking fans for their kind messages, but also thanking the NHS workers on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic, though many couldn’t help but take note of her physique.
"Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time," she captioned the post, which shows her donning a black dress as she stands by a floral arrangement. "I'd like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels 2020 okay bye thanks."
The image immediately took social media by surprise and prompted a wide range of responses from fans, who flocked to Twitter to applaud her look, even getting her name trending on the platform. While many have cheered on the transformation, the image has also sparked a debate about weight and beauty. Keep scrolling to see how social media reacted to the singer’s new look.
Does Adele look amazing? Yes
Did Adele look amazing before? Yes
You can celebrate how she looks without making it seem like there was a problem with her weight before.
You can also stop shaming people who are genuinely happy for her and accusing them of fat shaming.— Fèminist Wítçh (@DonCorleAnn) May 6, 2020
Adele in 2011: nevermind i’ll find someone like you
Adele in 2020: find someone like me bitch pic.twitter.com/wjaIILo2uB— ssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss (@prominentbabee) May 6, 2020
Yes Adele looks amazing, Adele looked amazing before she lost weight too, Adele is amazing— Emma Kelly (@TooManyEmmas) May 6, 2020
rest assured, Adele was ALWAYS a gorgeous woman regardless of size. She was always EATING a magazine shoot UP and the world literally loves her. She has zero haters and does no wrong— a baekhyun event. (@longIivelisa) May 6, 2020
Looking Great as always Adele!— Shirley Smith (@presidentsmith) May 6, 2020
Wow. Does she look different! I think I'd not recognize her as Adele if I walked by her! Of course, she was gorgeous at whatever weight. Her gift for song is amazing, regardless of how much she weighs.— Diane Y M 🔄⚜️🍑🍷In vino veritas🍷 (@Armenua) May 6, 2020
can we just appreciate how good adele looks 😍😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/pVle3ZHYF2— lewis (@lewisa95) May 6, 2020
If you’re only just realising that #Adele looks stunning, then you’ve clearly had your eyes shut the past decade...
She didn’t need any glow up or any other bs to be gorge... she already was 🤩 pic.twitter.com/1PxVQc8tIZ— Jordan Taylor (@tweetedbyjord) May 6, 2020
Baby yessssssss #adele https://t.co/8EGNnb0MIi— blacknesseverbeans (@everbeanz) May 6, 2020
omg she looks insane— samm (@notearstroye) May 6, 2020
(but always have)
but let’s give our bitch adele a round of applause not just because she looks like this but because she’s a fucking icon #Adele pic.twitter.com/2r4RBcWvj9
#Adele queen 👑💜🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/VyNriDbEYL— Kacper 🌟 Ceo of Grimes 🍸 (@KacperCroft) May 6, 2020
Adele was gorgeous when she was full figured, and she's gorgeous now. And like my girl Jennifer Hudson, her body transformation is not her only achievement. Happy birthday, girl! 🎂🎈🎉🎊🎁 #Adele pic.twitter.com/8OqqcjFAN0— Nadiya Edwards (@Notzi81) May 6, 2020
The old and new Adele look Beatiful and gorgeous....— Engineer Tolu Tezzy_ 💧 (@tolutezzy_) May 6, 2020
the thing that has me shook the most about adele’s new image isn’t even the weight idc about that it’s the hair and outfits, she went from ‘take me to church’ to ‘take me for drinks’ and i’m HERE for it pic.twitter.com/HbLQ306RA2— joe (@jxeker) May 6, 2020