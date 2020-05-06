Adele Fans Stunned by Singer's Incredible Body Transformation on Her 32nd Birthday

Social media has been left speechless after Adele dropped a photo showing her major body transformation. To mark her 32nd birthday, the singer returned to Instagram with a post not only thanking fans for their kind messages, but also thanking the NHS workers on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic, though many couldn’t help but take note of her physique.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adele (@adele) on May 5, 2020 at 9:38pm PDT

"Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time," she captioned the post, which shows her donning a black dress as she stands by a floral arrangement. "I'd like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels 2020 okay bye thanks."

The image immediately took social media by surprise and prompted a wide range of responses from fans, who flocked to Twitter to applaud her look, even getting her name trending on the platform. While many have cheered on the transformation, the image has also sparked a debate about weight and beauty. Keep scrolling to see how social media reacted to the singer’s new look.