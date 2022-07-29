Adele Reportedly 'Addicted' to Plastic Surgery After Unrecognizable Appearance But Here's What's Happening

Does Adele have a plastic surgery addiction? A new report claims her friends and family are worried about her constantly changing appearance.

In its Aug. 5 issue, Life & Style reported via Suggest that Adele has allegedly become obsessed with her public image after losing 100 pounds over two years. "She's become obsessed with her image and has had a lot of work done. Some people claim Adele's even addicted to plastic surgery. She's constantly researching the latest procedures online," the outlet's source said.

The insider also speculated that the "Skyfall" singer has had some significant changes made to her face, noting that her nose looks thinner, and her lips allegedly appear to be more enhanced. In an interview for the piece, a doctor noted, "Adele appears to have undergone some considerable changes," indicating that she has fillers in her lips and a thinner nose; botox was also suspected.

An unnamed plastic surgeon also addressed Adele's alleged plastic surgery excess."I suspect that she may have undergone Botox injections to her forehead and frown lines as well, as these areas look unnaturally smooth and wrinkle-free. Overall, Adele looks great," the source said.

However, the publication claimed Adele's boyfriend, Rich Paul, allegedly disagrees with her and believes she has been getting too many unneeded enhancements. According to the source, he has warned his girlfriend to curb her procedures. "He has warned Adele to tone it down… Rich doesn't want to date some Hollywood Barbie doll. He loves Adele the way she is," said the insider.

Despite reports of Adele getting plastic surgery, there is currently no evidence of her doing so. While the article compares two Adele photos as evidence of the vocalist's changing looks, one is a recent paparazzi photo, and the other is from 2008. It is not uncommon for someone's looks to change as they mature.

Furthermore, Adele still looks recognizable despite her drastic weight loss. In the event she did get work done, it was likely minor and not indicative of an addiction.

In the past, Adele has discussed the comments she frequently receives on her appearance."People have been talking about my body for 12 years," she told British Vogue last year. "They used to talk about it before I lost weight. But yeah, whatever, I don't care. You don't need to be overweight to be body positive, you can be any shape or size."