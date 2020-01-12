Adele’s Reported 100-Pound Weight Loss Has Fans Applauding Her

Adele fans are happy for the award-winning artist after news of her recent weight loss spread. The singer has been photographed several times lately looking considerably slimmer, and she recently opened up about the transformation for the first time. After hearing it in her own words, fans praised Adele online.

There has been buzz about Adele’s apparent weight loss since October, when she was seen attending rapper Drake’s birthday party. Since then, fans have observed her at events, out on the town and even at the beach looking remarkably slim. Finally, last week, Adele spoke to a fan at a restaurant in the Caribbean, who in turn told PEOPLE what she had to say.

“A few minutes later, Adele came over and sat down next to me and my friend and was like, ‘So what can I do for you girls?’” the fan said. “She said she lost something like 100 pounds, and that it’s such a crazy positive experience. She seemed so happy, and she looked amazing. She seemed really confident.”

Adele reportedly talked to the 19-year-old fans for around “15 minutes,” and she even invited Harry Styles to chat with them as well. They were grateful for the interaction, and as the story spread online, it warmed other fans’ hearts as well.

“Good for her. I have always thought she was so beautiful,” one fan commented on Facebook.

“She was beautiful then and she is beautiful now. And what an amazing voice,” added another.

“Did she do the surgery?” wondered a third fan. “That is a lot of weight to lose. Regardless, good for you Adele.”

Adele has posted about her diet and exercise regimen in the last few months, but has not said anything specifically about weight loss surgery like gastric bypass. From the sound of it, she did not spend too much of her time talking to fans about the transformation, focusing instead on them.

“We were so excited. We were talking to her for a little while, and then she got Harry Styles to come over and sit with us also. We took a picture with Harry, and we talked to them for 15 minutes probably. They were more asking us questions,” the lucky fan told PEOPLE. “It was a really positive experience. It was really cool.”

The fan added that she took photos with Styles, but Adele declined, saying that she did not want to take pictures with her 7-year-old son present.

“She said no because she didn’t want a lot of paparazzi at the moment or anything to get too crazy with her kid,” she said.